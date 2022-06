Click here to read the full article. The Golden State Warriors are the National Basketball Assn. champions, destroying the Boston Celtics by 103-90 at the TD Garden in Game 6 to win the series. Boston ran out to a 14-2 lead to start the game, but it was all Golden State after that. The Warriors went on a 25-8 run to take a small lead at the end of the first quarter and never looked back. The victory is the fourth championship in an eight-season span for Golden State, certifying their dynasty. They are only the second team – joining the 1985...

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO