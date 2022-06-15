Sago palm is toxic to dogs | Pet Peeves

I recently saw a dog that had ingested a whole bag of cough drops. When the call came to us, my first thought was “are they sugar free?” That is because sugar-free medicines and candies contain Xylitol, an artificial sweetener that is toxic to dogs.

In dogs it causes an insulin release that floods the system and results in severe hypoglycemia, and then it goes on to cause liver failure in the next 48 hours.

Xylitol should be taken very seriously. Xylitol is in a lot of diet foods these days. It is even in one brand of reduced calorie peanut butter. So, you have to be really careful and read ingredients.

When veterinarians see Xylitol toxicity, we have to be ready to make the pet throw up and we have to treat with fluid therapy and activated charcoal (common treatments for poison, as you will see later in the article).

Fortunately, this pet owner told me that she cannot take artificial sweeteners, so she makes sure that the products she buys have real sugar in them. We still made the pet throw up and found a whole bag of cough drops, wrappers and all.

There are so many things that dogs like to get into. At this time of year, one really common toxin found in the yard is the sago palm plant. Sago palms are extremely poisonous. Every single part of the plant is poisonous. The seeds are the most poisonous part of the plant, but a dog can become ill just chewing on the leaves or roots.

A common way that dogs are exposed to sago palm is through the young tender shoots, or “pups,” growing at the base of the plant. People also bring home young sago palms in pots and the dog chews them up.

Yard work in the late spring involves trimming away yellow and brown leaves from the plant to make room for new green growth in the late spring and summer. This creates a ready pile of toxic debris for the pet to chew on.

After exposure, a pet’s reaction can be immediate or it may take a day. In any case it will cause digestive symptoms. This includes nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and depression. In addition to stomach upset, the toxin also attacks the liver, damaging liver cells and causing liver failure.

It is best to catch the pet in the act of eating the plant before it becomes ill. Once your pet is acting sick, recovery is difficult. If you see your pet eat sago palm, take him to your veterinarian immediately.

He will make your dog throw up. After he is sure your pet has vomited all its stomach contents, he will give your pet an injection to stop the vomiting. The vomiting needs to be arrested so that he can give the pet Activated Charcoal. Activated Charcoal is a special formulation that will bind toxins in the intestine. It is not the regular charcoal that you buy at the store. Intravenous fluid therapy is also used to flush out any toxin that remains in the body.

Your pet will also be started on a medication called Denamarin. Denamarin is a liver support medicine that has anti-oxidant, anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic properties that protect the liver cells from damage. If you have a sago palm plant and dogs, I would seriously consider removing it from the yard; it is that toxic.

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: Sago palm is toxic to dogs | Pet Peeves