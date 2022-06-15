Jets expect Mekhi Becton to be ready for training camp

New York Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton (77) plan on attending training camp. Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Robert Saleh said Wednesday the team expects Becton to practice when training camp opens July 26, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com (on Twitter). Since suffering a dislocated kneecap and sprained MCL in Week 1 of last season, Becton has been on the mend. He did not show for OTAs but has been at Jets minicamp, though not as a participant.

Issues about Becton’s weight and his position continue to surround the Jets’ offensive line. Becton was connected to being over 400 pounds at the end of last season, and the team was not happy with his conditioning before he sustained the knee injury last year. Saleh did not confirm Wednesday if Becton is currently at a Jets-preferred weight. Doubts aside, Saleh said the third-year Louisville alum is a “transcendent” talent when healthy, Cimini tweets.

Health issues have plagued Becton since his rookie year. While the team’s then-unquestioned left tackle only missed two full games, he needed to be subbed out at points in others for health reasons. George Fant‘s play at left tackle last year has thrust the ex-basketball convert to a place in which he very well could relocate Becton up front. Saleh said the team is not sure if Becton will be the Jets’ first-string left tackle to start training camp, but the prospect of Fant playing there and Becton switching to the right side has been floated this offseason.

The Jets were connected to tackles in the first round, but they veered toward more pressing needs, giving Becton better odds at keeping a starting job. The team did, however, host veteran Riley Reiff on a recent visit. Reiff would seemingly represent Becton insurance. The team lost 2021 right tackle Morgan Moses in free agency, clearing a path for a Fant-Becton tackle tandem. Fant has experience on both the left and right sides, primarily playing right tackle during Becton’s 2020 rookie year. It will be interesting to see how the Jets configure their O-line — one that now has ex-49er Laken Tomlinson joining Alijah Vera-Tucker at guard — come camp.