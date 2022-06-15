ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

John Isner headlines Infosys Hall of Fame Open field in his drive for 5 titles in Newport

By Newport Daily News
The Newport Daily News
The Newport Daily News
 3 days ago


NEWPORT — Four-time Infosys Hall of Fame Open singles champion and world No. 26 John Isner is set to return to Newport next month to headline the 2022 field for the ATP World Tour grass-court stop.

Isner tops a deep field that includes world No. 33 Jenson Brooksby and No. 37 Alexander Bublik, who are among 18 participating players ranked within the ATP top-100. Veterans include Spain’s Fernando Verdasco and familiar Newport faces — like 2018 Champion Steve Johnson, France’s Adrian Mannarino and Australia’s Jordan Thompson.

“We can’t wait to see fans and players alike here at the International Tennis Hall of Fame for the Infosys Hall of Fame Open this July,” Tournament Director Brewer Rowe said. “After a limited schedule last year, we’re excited to bring back a full slate of programming for fans to enjoy and introduce several new initiatives. Our new entrance on Memorial Boulevard will be the center of activity with plenty for fans to experience.”

Isner, currently the third-highest ranked American, is set to make his 10th career appearance in Newport in a quest to become the first five-time champion. He captured his first Newport title in doubles in 2008 and went on to win the Van Alen Cup in 2011, 2012, 2017 and 2019.

Brooksby is back for the second year after advancing to his first singles final in his grass-court debut at last year’s tournament. Kazakhstan’s Bublik, who has emerged as a fan favorite and consistent contender, will make his third consecutive appearance in Newport.

The Infosys Hall of Fame Open will be held July 10-17, the week after Wimbledon. Single tickets and ticket packages are on sale now at infosyshalloffameopen.com/tickets or by calling the tournament box office at 401-849-6053.

Fans can also purchase tickets at tennisfame.com/enshrinement for Lleyton Hewitt’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony on July 16. Hewitt, a two-time Grand Slam champion and former world No. 1, won the 2014 Hall of Fame Open singles and doubles title and will be the tournament’s first former champion to earn tennis’ ultimate honor.

