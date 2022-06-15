ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delray Beach, FL

Bam Margera Is Reported Missing After Leaving Rehab

By Erik Swann
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 3 days ago

This past year has been somewhat turbulent for Jackass alum Bam Margera. The fan-favorite stuntman and skateboarder was embroiled in a legal battle with his former co-stars over compensation , and he was also handling custody issues with his wife . In recent months, Margera has been in rehab, where he seemed to be making progress. However, the star recently decided to leave the facility and was later reported to be missing.

The 42-year-old Bam Margera was staying in a rehabilitation center for alcohol and drug treatment in Florida. TMZ got its hands on a Delray Beach police report, which states that Margera was reported missing on Monday. According to the news outlet, the manager claimed that the star expressed his displeasure with the place and revealed that he planned to leave in order to check into a different facility. It would seem that he followed through on those plans, and they could have some serious legal ramifications for him.

The manager also stated that the MTV alum’s rehab stay was court-ordered. With this, many of the employees were allegedly concerned that he was leaving of his own volition. It’s been said that the entertainer didn’t appear to be causing harm to himself or anyone else on the premises, however. Per reports, he ultimately departed in a black Sedan.

Bam Margera entered rehab in September 2021 and was escorted their by Florida police officers after reportedly causing a scene at Don CeSar Resort Hotel in St. Pete Beach. Margera later asserted that when the incident happened , he was waiting for his wife and son to arrive. At the time, he allegedly had a misunderstanding with someone at the hotel and, when an onlooker snapped pictures, one of his loved ones saw it online and called the authorities.

This latest development does come as a bit of a surprise, considering the alleged progress he’d been making while in rehab. Shortly after his arrival, he seemed to be maintaining an upbeat outlook on things when he  wished himself a happy birthday . And just last month, he hit a milestone , as he was no longer required to stay at the facility full time and was mostly just there to attend regular classes. Despite this, sources tell TMZ that the Jackass breakout did have issues with the restrictions in place and got into an argument with his wife there not too long ago.

However, Bam Margera showed further commitment to his sobriety goals following a recent accident. He dislocated his elbow and broke his wrist after attempting to perform a skateboard trick in May. Despite the injuries, Margera apparently turned down any kind of pain meds in order to stay completely sober.

This is truly a surprising situation, and one can only hope that Bam Margera is doing well. At this point, there’s no indication as to when further updates on the matter will arrive.

Comments / 55

Chris Melton
3d ago

I still want the best for bam.hes entertained us for years sober.just wish he would see he still has fans.i hope one day he finds the right person to help them.it took 5 different doctors before I felt one that cared and got me on the right path.prayers for bams family such much stress hes put his family through.

Reply(2)
9
XavierXavier
3d ago

Give him jail time like everyone else who breaks probation, the guys I was in Teen Challenge with who were court ordered had to serve there original sentence if they leave, one guy was five years because he couldn't complete six months rehab.

Reply(12)
9
Tony Macker
3d ago

He doesn't want help. Let the power be. Hope he can figure it out. We aren't 20 forever.

Reply(2)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TMZ.com

Bam Margera Picked Up After Fleeing Rehab Center, Taken Back For Treatment

Bam Margera is on his way back to the Florida rehab facility he bolted from earlier this week ... we're told he was found in a nearby hotel after he was reported missing. Sources close to the 'Jackass' star tell TMZ ... Bam shacked up at a hotel in Delrey Beach after bouncing from the rehab facility, and cops and a crisis intervention team located him Wednesday and are escorting him back to the treatment center. We are told he went back voluntarily and didn't fight it.
CELEBRITIES
CBS News

Bam Margera is no longer missing, police in Florida say

Authorities in Florida are no longer looking for Bam Margera, who was reported missing on Monday after he fled a rehab facility, according to the Delray Beach Police Department. Margera was located on Wednesday by Delray Beach officers, a representative for the police department told CBS News. They could not...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Delray Beach, FL
Delray Beach, FL
Entertainment
Local
Florida Entertainment
Hello Magazine

Sharon Osbourne's daughter Aimee breaks silence as she mourns death of fire victim

Sharon Osbourne's daughter Aimee has shared a heartbreaking statement after escaping a fire at her recording studio last week. The musician left the burning building with her producer, but tragically a third person lost their life. In a message posted on Instagram, Aimee named the victim, Nathan Avery Edwards, known...
MUSIC
TMZ.com

TikTok Star Cooper Noriega Dead At 19, Found Hours After Post About Dying Young

TikTok star Cooper Noriega has died at the age of 19 ... just hours after a very eerie social media post about dying at a young age. Law enforcement sources tell us a passerby called 911 Thursday after discovering Cooper unconscious in a mall parking lot outside Los Angeles. We're told paramedics arrived on scene shortly thereafter, but were unable to revive the young social media star.
LOS ANGELES, CA
wonderwall.com

Mama June Shannon loses custody of Honey Boo Boo

Honey Boo Boo is legally living under a different roof. A Georgia judge has stripped Mama June Shannon's custody rights over daughter Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, multiple media outlets said this week. Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon, Alana's 22-year-old sister, now has sole custody over the "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo" star.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bam Margera
HollywoodLife

Nick Cannon’s Pregnant GF Bre Tiesi Reveals Bare Baby Bump In Mesh Top: Photos

Bre Tiesi appears to be focusing on the arrival of her son amid the news of her baby daddy, Nick Cannon, expecting his ninth child with another woman. Stepping out in Los Angeles on Friday, June 10, Bre was all smiles as she showed off her growing baby bump in a revealing mesh top. The Instagram model, whose divorce from NFL star Johnny Manziel was finalized in November, paired the chic look with black leather pants, stiletto heels and a designer handbag.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rehab#Cesar#Alcohol#Tmz#Mtv
Popculture

'Alaskan Bush People': Bear Brown's Plea Deal Details Revealed

Alaskan Bush People star Bear Brown could find himself dodging the most serious charges related to his domestic violence assault charge. According to TMZ, the details of Brown's plea have been obtained and show that Brown has a few hurdles to navigate before he's clear of charges, but the door is wide open for him.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

See Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s diamond wedding rings

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are just married, and they’ve got the hardware to prove it. The couple, who tied the knot over the weekend in a grand several-day celebration in Portofino, Italy, exchanged matching diamond-covered Lorraine Schwartz wedding rings on their big day, as confirmed by People. The Barkers gave paparazzi a closer look at the baubles while relaxing on a yacht post-nuptials Monday; the reality star’s appears to be an eternity band studded with round-cut stones, while the rocker’s looks like a wider style set with smaller pavé diamonds. Barker, 46, previously went to the celeb-loved jeweler for 43-year-old Kardashian’s stunning...
CELEBRITIES
PWMania

PHOTOS: Wrestling Couple Get Married In Las Vegas

Mike Bailey and “Speedball” Veda Scott, have married. Scott shared two photographs from their Las Vegas wedding on Twitter today. She captioned the photo, “Reader, I married him.”. Bailey and Scott have been dating for a few years and are were set to marry in November 2020.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes Rocks Baggy Jeans & $4K Chanel Bag While Out Walking In NYC: Photo

Katie Holmes looked business chic as she was spotted on a stroll through New York City on Thursday. The 43-year-old actress stunned in a cropped black blazer and a pair of cropped, blue wide-leg trousers. A simple white crew neck tee was styled under the blazer and tucked unto her high-waisted pants. The Dawson’s Creek star toted around a gorgeous black Chanel purse with a silver chain across her body. A chain belt worn around her waist perfectly matched. While HollywoodLife cannot confirm the precise purse Katie paired with her outfit, it looks strikingly similar to the $4,400 Chanel Mini Flap Bag. To complete her look, Katie walked in a pair of black flats. Her luscious brunette locks were styled down.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TMZ.com

Post Malone Welcomes Baby Girl, Announces He's Engaged

Post Malone is officially a father to a little baby girl ... and he's gonna become a husband too!. The "Better Now" rapper shared the big life updates Monday, appearing on Howard Stern's radio show and subtly dropping the news into an answer about what time he woke up to go to the recording studio. We've learned she was born in Los Angeles last month.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Jason Alexander: Britney Spears’ ex-husband charged with four misdemeanours after crashing pop star’s wedding

Britney Spears’s ex-husband Jason Alexander has been charged with four misdemeanours after crashing the singer’s Los Angeles home during her wedding with Sam Asghari.Spears and Alexander were childhood friends ahead of their short-lived marriage. They got married in 2004, but the nuptials were annulled 55 hours later.On Thursday (9 June), Alexander, who is the “Toxic” singer’s first husband, showed up at her home to crash the private event.Alexander apparently approached event security while going live on Instagram, telling them that Spears had invited him. He reportedly then said he was going to crash the wedding before what TMZ calls...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
115K+
Followers
34K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy