Bam Margera Is Reported Missing After Leaving Rehab

This past year has been somewhat turbulent for Jackass alum Bam Margera. The fan-favorite stuntman and skateboarder was embroiled in a legal battle with his former co-stars over compensation , and he was also handling custody issues with his wife . In recent months, Margera has been in rehab, where he seemed to be making progress. However, the star recently decided to leave the facility and was later reported to be missing.

The 42-year-old Bam Margera was staying in a rehabilitation center for alcohol and drug treatment in Florida. TMZ got its hands on a Delray Beach police report, which states that Margera was reported missing on Monday. According to the news outlet, the manager claimed that the star expressed his displeasure with the place and revealed that he planned to leave in order to check into a different facility. It would seem that he followed through on those plans, and they could have some serious legal ramifications for him.

The manager also stated that the MTV alum’s rehab stay was court-ordered. With this, many of the employees were allegedly concerned that he was leaving of his own volition. It’s been said that the entertainer didn’t appear to be causing harm to himself or anyone else on the premises, however. Per reports, he ultimately departed in a black Sedan.

Bam Margera entered rehab in September 2021 and was escorted their by Florida police officers after reportedly causing a scene at Don CeSar Resort Hotel in St. Pete Beach. Margera later asserted that when the incident happened , he was waiting for his wife and son to arrive. At the time, he allegedly had a misunderstanding with someone at the hotel and, when an onlooker snapped pictures, one of his loved ones saw it online and called the authorities.

This latest development does come as a bit of a surprise, considering the alleged progress he’d been making while in rehab. Shortly after his arrival, he seemed to be maintaining an upbeat outlook on things when he wished himself a happy birthday . And just last month, he hit a milestone , as he was no longer required to stay at the facility full time and was mostly just there to attend regular classes. Despite this, sources tell TMZ that the Jackass breakout did have issues with the restrictions in place and got into an argument with his wife there not too long ago.

However, Bam Margera showed further commitment to his sobriety goals following a recent accident. He dislocated his elbow and broke his wrist after attempting to perform a skateboard trick in May. Despite the injuries, Margera apparently turned down any kind of pain meds in order to stay completely sober.

This is truly a surprising situation, and one can only hope that Bam Margera is doing well. At this point, there’s no indication as to when further updates on the matter will arrive.