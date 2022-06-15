ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Astros place SS Jeremy Pena on 10-day IL with thumb discomfort

By Victor Barbosa
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47JaYo_0gBb0OCw00
Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Perhaps lost in the shuffle of impressive-looking MLB rookies entering the 2022 season was Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena. The 2018 third-round pick has played in 54 of the team's first 62 games this year and in a lineup full of stars, is currently second on the club in stolen bases (six), third in hits (53) and tied for third in batting average (.277) while ranking inside the top-five in a host of other categories.

Arguably Pena's most impressive figure are his 2.9 wins above replacement (WAR), which ranks not only second on the Astros, but tied for 11th in all of baseball.

The 24-year-old missed Houston's 4-3 win over the Texas Rangers on Tuesday with what was first called a wrist injury. On Wednesday morning, general manager James Click provided some clarity.

Read this on the web

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Girlfriend of Cardinals' Jeff Gladney also died in wreck

The NFL community was shocked and saddened to learn that Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in an accident in Dallas early on Monday morning. According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that 26-year-old Andrea Mercedes Palacios, Gladney's girlfriend, also died in the wreck.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Tommy Hunter to Join New York Mets; What it Means

NEW YORK — The Mets appear to be close to calling up a veteran reinforcement to join their bullpen. Relief pitcher Tommy Hunter is on his way to New York to join the Mets, but the team has not yet made a roster move to activate him. They would have to designate someone for assignment in order to add Hunter to the 40-man roster.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
FanSided

What should the New York Yankees do with Aaron Hicks?

During a season where the Yankees are having their best start since 1998, there has been little to critique about the team. Aaron Hicks, however, has been the exception. After stating in spring training that his goal was to have a 30 HR/30 SB season, it is safe to say he will fall well short of those benchmarks.
TOMMY JOHN
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Texas Rangers
Yardbarker

Braves provide an update on Ozzie Albies

Two months puts Albies back on the field in the middle of August, but I expect the Braves to take things extremely cautiously with him, especially if Orlando Arcia keeps performing well. Albies will also need a few rehab starts in the minors before he returns to Atlanta. If everything...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Luke Voit believes only one other player is at Aaron Judge’s level

After the New York Yankees signed Anthony Rizzo to a two-year contract to lock down the first base position, Luke Voit requested a trade to a team that would give him regular playing time. Voit ended up joining the San Diego Padres, who are tied for first in the NL West along with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Padres have won 40 games this season and Voit has made 45 appearances.
SAN DIEGO, CA
SB Nation

Nick Castellanos’ son tried to help his dad by blinding the pitcher

As a parent it’s your job to always have your kid’s back, but it’s nice to see the favor returned sometimes. The Phillies hosted the Marlins on Wednesday afternoon, and naturally Nick Castellanos’ son has great seats. The wily kid used them for all they were worth, holding up a foil baseball card and trying to shine glare into the opposing pitcher’s eyes like a true champion.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: David Cone, Yankees Clip Goes Viral Wednesday Night

David Cone made the most of an awkward moment Wednesday night. Early in the New York Yankees' game against the Tampa Bay Rays, YES Network experienced some amusing audio issues. The distorted voices of Cone and play-by-play announcer Michael Kay made them sound intoxicated. After making his way through a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees might have something interesting in reserve bullpen arm

The New York Yankees have been sifting through bullpen arms over the past few weeks, with Aroldis Chapman, Chad Green, and Jonathan Loáisiga missing time. Both Chapman and Loáisiga should make a return in the coming weeks, but Green will miss the remainder of the 2022 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery. Nonetheless, the Bombers have called upon young options to fill the void, and they performed valiantly. Names like David McKay, Ron Marinaccio, and even veteran Manny Banuelos have been tossed into more prominent roles to help get through the middle innings.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Eagles Fans React To The Team’s New Logo

The Philadelphia Eagles are one of the NFL’s most historic franchises. That means they have been around for a long time and have also undergone many changes to their logo. Yet the latest one is drawing plenty of hilarious reaction on social media. A leak appeared Thursday afternoon showing...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Maybe the Braves don’t need to trade for a second baseman

When Ozzie Albies immediately went to the ground following an awkward swing a few days ago, it caused a lot of concern in Braves Country. Of course, the big question was Ozzie’s well-being; while his fractured foot is most likely not season-ending, it’s still not a quick recovery. So another obvious question emerged: since Ozzie will be sidelined for anywhere between eight weeks and a few months, who’s going to replace him? While this hasn’t been Albies’ greatest season at the plate, his quickness and sure-handed fielding make him one of the best defensive infielders in the game. Filling his (literally tiny but metaphorically gigantic) shoes is no easy task.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Texans GM Nick Caserio: Deshaun Watson trade can't be undone

Before it was learned earlier on Thursday that "the NFL Players Association is bracing for a recommendation by the league of 'unprecedented' punishment" of Cleveland Browns star quarterback Deshaun Watson, it was reported last week the Browns were "still all-in" on Watson and had no plans to void the fully guaranteed five-year, $230M contract they awarded him after they traded with the Houston Texans for his services in March.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

34K+
Followers
36K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy