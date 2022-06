ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A local water park's attempt at earning a World Record has been canceled less than 12 hours into the attempt. Coney Island set out to send the most people down a water slide in 24 hours. The challenge began at noon Friday and was set to go until noon Saturday, but the park canceled the attempt Friday night after experiencing issues with capacity.

