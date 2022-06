BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Berkeley County School District is looking to hire new employees at a hiring party on the lawn of the main office in Moncks Corner. The event is slated to happen on Thursday, June 30 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. There will be food, music and jobs available for attendees.

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO