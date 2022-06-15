Critically endangered whales seriously impacted by entanglements in fishing gear

Animals that continually live in deep sea habitats face unique challenges and require adaptive specializations solutions in order to locate and identify food, predators, and conspecifics. The Ampullae of Lorenzini are specialized electroreceptors used by chondrichthyans for important biological functions. Ampullary organs of the ghost shark Chimaera monstrosa, a deep-sea species commonly captured as by-catch in the bottom trawl fishery, are here described for the first time using macroscopic, ultrastructural and histological approaches. The number of ampullary pores in C. monstrosa is about 700, distributed into the whole cephalic section of C. monstrosa, and organized in12 pore clusters and they are arranged into different configurations and form a distinct morphological pattern for this species, showing some anatomical peculiarities never described before in others cartilaginous fishes and may constitute an evolutionary adaptation of this ancient chondrichthyan species to the extreme environmental conditions of its deep sea niche.

