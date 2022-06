CORNELIUS – Signs that were to be allowed on a temporary basis at the start of the pandemic received clearance to continue, based on a town board discussion June 6. The Cornelius town code usually does not allow cardboard signage in public right-of-ways. But In April 2020, an exception was put into place allowing businesses to alert the public whether they were open or seeking to hire staff as long as it was in front of their property.

CORNELIUS, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO