Trial for man accused of shooting Lauderdale County judge underway

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The trial of a man accused of shooting Chancery Court Judge Charles Smith in 2020 is underway in Lafayette County.

The Meridian Star reported the case is being held in Lafayette County after a change of venue was granted due to initial media coverage of the shooting.

Investigators said Smith was shot in the back outside the Lauderdale County courthouse on March 16, 2020. Authorities arrested Ernest Edwards, 41, in connection to the shooting. He was charged with attempted capital murder .

Edwards was held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center without bond.

Smith was in critical condition after the shooting, but he returned to the bench after two months of convalescence.

In this undated photo, Lauderdale County Chancery Court Judge Charles Smith poses for a photo in Mississippi. Police said Smith was shot and critically wounded Monday, March 16, 2020, outside the Lauderdale County Courthouse in downtown Meridian, Miss. (The Meridian Star via AP)

Smith’s district includes Lauderdale and Clarke counties. Among subjects that chancery judges in Mississippi handle are divorces, child custody cases, adoptions and guardianships.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

