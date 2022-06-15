ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lauderdale County, MS

Trial for man accused of shooting Lauderdale County judge underway

By Kaitlin Howell
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kMC79_0gBay1xa00

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The trial of a man accused of shooting Chancery Court Judge Charles Smith in 2020 is underway in Lafayette County.

The Meridian Star reported the case is being held in Lafayette County after a change of venue was granted due to initial media coverage of the shooting.

Woman’s death ruled a homicide after body found behind Natchez apartment building

Investigators said Smith was shot in the back outside the Lauderdale County courthouse on March 16, 2020. Authorities arrested Ernest Edwards, 41, in connection to the shooting. He was charged with attempted capital murder .

Edwards was held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center without bond.

Smith was in critical condition after the shooting, but he returned to the bench after two months of convalescence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wF6Ub_0gBay1xa00
In this undated photo, Lauderdale County Chancery Court Judge Charles Smith poses for a photo in Mississippi. Police said Smith was shot and critically wounded Monday, March 16, 2020, outside the Lauderdale County Courthouse in downtown Meridian, Miss. (The Meridian Star via AP)

Smith’s district includes Lauderdale and Clarke counties. Among subjects that chancery judges in Mississippi handle are divorces, child custody cases, adoptions and guardianships.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Two charged with drug trafficking in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man and a woman were arrested after Pike County deputies said they found about 15 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop. Deputies said they stopped a car on Interstate 55 North near Exit 8 for a traffic violation on Monday, June 13. They said they found the 15 […]
PIKE COUNTY, MS
WREG

Man accused of threatening church has 3 prior convictions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG is learning more about the man accused of threatening to shoot up a DeSoto County, Mississippi church. Quincy Higgins was arrested at Brown Missionary Baptist Church Wednesday. Prior to that, investigators believe he called the place of worship and threaten to shoot it up. The 29-year-old is now charged with making […]
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Tupelo Police have detained another juvenile in shooting incident

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – New details are coming to light about a shooting incident in Tupelo Wednesday night that sent a 13-year-old to the hospital. Police there have detained another juvenile in connection to the case. Around 7 P.M. police were alerted to a possible shooting in the Lumpkin...
TUPELO, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Natchez, MS
State
Mississippi State
County
Lauderdale County, MS
Lauderdale County, MS
Crime & Safety
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Lafayette County, MS
Crime & Safety
County
Lafayette County, MS
WJTV 12

Man accused of shooting brother in Vicksburg arrested

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A man wanted for allegedly shooting his brother at Battlefield Campground on Sunday, June 12 has been arrested in Webster County. Michael Marino Molinari is accused of shooting his brother in the leg during an argument. Authorities said his brother was taken to a local hospital and Molinari was on the […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WTOK-TV

Meridian police investigate homicide

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred in the 2300 block of Highway 39 North after 10 p.m. Thursday night. One person was shot and pronounced deceased at a local hospital. If you have any information, call the Meridian Police Department at 601-485-1893...
MERIDIAN, MS
WJTV 12

Autopsy confirms remains are those of woman reported missing

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — The state crime lab has confirmed that human remains found last month are those of a Mississippi woman missing since August. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Pearl confirmed the remains are of Lori Ann Cockrell, 58. The cause of death has yet to be […]
TUPELO, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#County Judge#Detention Center#Violent Crime#The Meridian Star#The Associated Press#Nexstar Media Inc
wtva.com

Grenada PD: Explosive removed, arrest made Wednesday evening

GRENADA, Miss. (WTVA) - A man was arrested in Grenada after law enforcement removed an explosive device Wednesday evening, June 15. The ordeal began at approximately 7:27 p.m. when officers responded to Gayosa Street. Nicklaus Cole allegedly threatened to blow up a house where he and other people lived, according...
GRENADA, MS
wcbi.com

Tupelo Police investigating shooting of teenager

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo teenager has been shot, and police are on the hunt for the gunman. Around 7:00P.M Wednesday night Tupelo Police were told that a 13 year old male had been taken to the emergency room at North Mississippi Medical Center with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.
TUPELO, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi sheriff issues open letter to family of fallen officer

A Mississippi sheriff published an open letter after reflecting on the death of Meridian Police Officer Kennis Croom. Croom was killed while responding to a call where a woman, Brittany Jones, was shot to death. Her fiance, former Newton, Mississippi, police officer Dante Marquez Bender, was arrested in the shootings on Friday in Ackerman, Mississippi, about 80 miles (129 kilometers) north of Meridian.
MERIDIAN, MS
WJTV 12

Family of Amazon murder victim retains attorney Ben Crump

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The family of the woman who was shot and killed in the parking lot of an Amazon warehouse in Mississippi has reportedly retained civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump. According to a release sent Friday afternoon, the family of Ebony Crockett has retained both Crump and Bob Hilliard of Hilliard […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wtva.com

Tupelo police share more information about Lumpkin Avenue shooting

TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) - A teenager is in the hospital after a shooting in Tupelo. Tupelo Police Major Charles McDougald said officers were notified around 7 p.m. Wednesday that a 13-year-old boy was taken to the emergency room in Tupelo with a gunshot wound. McDougald said the victim is in...
TUPELO, MS
WTOK-TV

Officer Kennis Croom honored in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One week ago, Officer Kennis Croom was shot and killed in the line of duty. Croom was honored Thursday by fellow officers and the community he served. Music filled the gym for a memorial at Meridian High School as people spoke of Croom’s service, respect and dignity.
MERIDIAN, MS
kicks96news.com

Late Night ATV Rides in Leake and a Crash in Thomastown

1:54 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to complaints of people riding ATVs on private property on Dorsey Road. 2:11 a.m. – Carthage Police responded to a call from a resident of East Franklin Street reporting that there was an individual standing in the street screaming. 3:15 a.m....
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Human remains found in late May have been identified

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Human remains found in late May have been identified, and they add another piece to the puzzle of a missing person case in Tupelo. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green tells WCBI that the State Medical Examiner’s Office has positively identified the remains as those of Lori Cockrell.
LEE COUNTY, MS
desotocountynews.com

Southaven man dies in Tunica shooting incident

Tunica law enforcement officials are investigating a fatal shooting incident late Monday night that resulted in the death of a Southaven man. The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office reports that deputies were called along U.S. Highway 61 South in Dundee about 11:25 p.m. Monday night. A motorist called stating there...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

One in custody after caller threatens to ‘shoot up’ Southaven church

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mississippi church evacuated its campuses Wednesday following a threat of a shooting at the church. Brown Missionary Baptist Church, with two campuses in Southaven, said all in-person events were canceled Wednesday. The church said in a statement that all staff members, volunteers, and students who were attending summer camp were safe […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

29K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy