Trial for man accused of shooting Lauderdale County judge underway
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The trial of a man accused of shooting Chancery Court Judge Charles Smith in 2020 is underway in Lafayette County.
The Meridian Star reported the case is being held in Lafayette County after a change of venue was granted due to initial media coverage of the shooting.
Investigators said Smith was shot in the back outside the Lauderdale County courthouse on March 16, 2020. Authorities arrested Ernest Edwards, 41, in connection to the shooting. He was charged with attempted capital murder .
Edwards was held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center without bond.
Smith was in critical condition after the shooting, but he returned to the bench after two months of convalescence.
Smith’s district includes Lauderdale and Clarke counties. Among subjects that chancery judges in Mississippi handle are divorces, child custody cases, adoptions and guardianships.
