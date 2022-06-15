ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Wild Side: Outdoor Play at Great Plains Nature Center

By Ryan Newton
KSN.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Great Plains Nature Center is hosting several events this summer. On Monday, Amanda...

www.ksn.com

KSN.com

Secret Spots – Rock River Rapids

There is always great things to do in Derby and as the summer heat kicks in, where else is there to go then a water park. Rock River Rapids in Derby is home to one of the coolest water experiences you will find. They have an area for toddlers, slides for teens, a lazy river and an open swim area for everyone!
DERBY, KS
wichitabyeb.com

What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita (June 17-19)

Searching for ideas on what to do in Wichita this weekend? Looking to plan ahead for something in the future? We got you covered with What’s Happening This Weekend In Wichita. Jump to Section:. Best Things To Do | Live Music | Performing Arts | Food Truck Schedule. What’s...
WICHITA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Andover woman shares Biking Across Kansas experience

The heat index registered 109 degrees Thursday afternoon when Carla Lawrence Lippoldt of Andover, stopped for water in Emporia. She had fewer than 10 miles left to make it to Olpe, the night’s stop for Biking Across Kansas 2022. Biking Across Kansas is an annual, eight-day bicycle tour across...
ANDOVER, KS
Wichita, KS
Kansas Lifestyle
Wichita, KS
KSN.com

MTW is back at Century II Performing 42nd Street

Music Theater Wichita is back at Century II for the first time in three years! This summer you can catch them in action lighting up the stage in their home theater where crowds have gathered for years to celebrate and enjoy the talent that calls Wichita home every summer. Brian...
WICHITA, KS
#Ksn News
KSN.com

Children’s Mercy Wichita – Water Safety

We got to sit down and learn about some great tips when it comes to water and our kids with Children’s Mercy Wichita on the show today. As the weather gets warmer, kids want to swim, but parents need to know some things before their kids jump in. Kids...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Kansas Humane Society hosting $25 adoption event

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Humane Society in Wichita is overflowing with cats and dogs. On Saturday, they held a $25 adopt a dog event to help with the problem. People were lined up out the door when the humane society opened. They could adopt any adult dog six months and older for $25. […]
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Shelters reach max capacity with record number of pets available

If you've been considering adopting a cat or a dog... now is the time. The Kansas Humane Society and the Wichita Animal Shelter are pairing up and sounding the alarm. This is what KHS posted on Facebook a few days ago. "We’re going to very honest – things are really hard right now and we are at a breaking point. Both Kansas Humane Society (KHS) and the Wichita Animal Shelter (WAS) are at ABSOLUTE MAX CAPACITY – and more animals arrive each day. Intake is at record highs for both shelters and adoptions and pets reclaimed by their owner are at record lows. The flow of animals doesn’t stop, but no one is coming to save them. This is an absolute crisis situation, and we need our community to rally together for the next several months to get through it. We desperately need your help to save lives so very difficult decisions don’t have to be made due to lack of kennel space. Innocent animal lives are at severe risk."
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Lumber prices falling after hitting record highs last summer

Woman from Andover using Wichita Open to raise money for tornado victims. Nearly two months removed from the tornado that slammed part of southeast Sedgwick County and the Andover community, many are still in need of assistance. Veterinarians work to dispel misinformation surrounding cattle heat deaths in SW Kansas. Updated:...
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Lifeguard saves boy from drowning at Kansas waterpark

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Lifeguards at Rock River Rapids Aquatic Park in Derby performed a water rescue Friday, according to a statement from the city. Just before 9p.m. a lifeguard identified a 3-year-old boy under water in the children’s area of the pool and performed a water rescue. Derby Fire...
DERBY, KS
KSN.com

Ascension Living HOPE – Physical Therapy

It’s always important for us to check in with Ascension Living HOPE to see what new things they have going on for their patients and they are improving care for them all across Wichita. We went over all the services they provide and how they are stepping up their...
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Headz & Tailz restaurant to close at 2nd & Washington

The restaurant that originally opened in March 2021 specializing in Khmer-Cajun Style seafood, Headz & Tailz, will be closing doors at the 301 N. Washington. They made the announcement on their Facebook page, noting that Friday, June 17 will be their final day of business at that location. They will have 1/2 price on all seafood on Friday. Only seafood and drinks will be served.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Warning for Wichita drivers, pavement buckling due to heat

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - This week, it’s not rain or snow creating a sticky situation for Wichita drivers. Instead, it’s intense heat. The City of Wichita said pavement buckling is fairly common, especially in the summer. “I damaged one of my rims in a pothole, driver Fiorella Dozier...
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Unseasonably hot pattern continues its tight grip

The heat stayed cranked out there for Friday. Afternoon temperatures reached the 90s and lower 100s, especially in spots to the southwest. Heat Advisories linger through Friday evening for central into eastern Kansas, but stay in effect for north central Kansas through Monday. The weekend looks mostly dry, but the...
WICHITA, KS

