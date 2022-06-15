Full Rigor Podcast: Guardians for the Missing

Rents in South Florida have ballooned over the past two years, forcing many renters to slash their personal budgets and find secondary sources of income in order to keep a roof over their heads. As renters cut back in the face of rising uncertainty, essentially withdrawing from the economy, it could have a ripple effect on local businesses. “For some people, renting was the only way they could ...
With the gas prices increasing significantly, South Florida's public transportation takes this as an opportunity to bring people onboard. Brightline, which offers high-speed train services from Miami to Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, is reducing its prices as part of Thursday’s National Dump the Pump Day. This annual...
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Some friendly and fuzzy guests got cool in the pool, much to the surprise of one homeowner. A group of otters made quite a splash in Dr. Jessika Timmons’ backyard, and she is telling 7News about this once in a lifetime visit. At first...
Fort Lauderdale is a coastal city in southeastern Florida, United States. It’s known for its beaches, boating canals, and luxury hotels. Unfortunately, if all the ice on Earth were to melt, Fort Lauderdale would be one of the many cities that would be underwater.
Broward County—Stepping up efforts to protect the environment by reducing the amount of waste, Broward County has banned single use plastic straws and beverage stirrers on countyowned properties. County Commissioners approved the ban, which also includes confetti and sky lanterns, during their regular meeting last week. County commissioners said...
After a beautiful morning with sunny skies and a high of 92°, a severe thunderstorm watch has been issued in South Florida. The severe thunderstorm watch covers all of Broward County, as well as a portion of northern Miami-Dade County. It will remain in effect until 8 p.m. on Saturday.
HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – The residents of a condominium building in Hallandale Beach said they have until Friday night, to evacuate the building over safety concerns. Firefighters and police officers responded to the Hemispheres Condominium at 1965 South Ocean Dr. An electrical fire in a mechanical room in Bay North affected water and electricity to the four buildings in the complex.
A Ukrainian family will have to wait a little longer to find out if charges will be dropped in a Broward County case dubbed a gay hate crime. Mother Inna, father Yevhan, and brothers Oleh and Pavlo Makarenko are still facing immigration holds and charges that include attempted felony murder, kidnapping and battery, records show.
SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Employers from Miami, Broward and Palm Beach counties will be interviewing potential employees on the spot at the Mega Job Fair. The event will be held at the FLA Live Arena located at 1 Panther Parkway in Sunrise from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., on June 23.
The former Miami-Dade County Commissioner announced her candidacy in March. Despite her announcement in March, and papers filed with the Federal Election Commission, Audrey Edmonson was not among those who qualified to take on Rep. Frederica Wilson of Hollywood for the right to represent Florida’s 24th Congressional District. Instead,...
MIAMI - Four people, including one child, were injured following a vehicle fire in Coral Springs. Coral Springs Fire Rescue said it happened in the 2600 block of Riverside Drive.They said there were a total of four patients, three of them were taken Broward Health Coral Springs.One child, with serious injuries, was taken via BSO Air Rescue to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale. No word on the child's condition or what may have started the fire.
Imagine spending decades behind bars for a crime you didn’t commit. That’s the story of Thomas James, who was recently exonerated after being locked up for 32 years for murder. Now, as he tries to build his life back, he faces another challenge — getting compensated for the...
A Coral Springs police officer has been charged with COVID-19 relief fraud. According to a South Florida federal grand jury Jason Scott Carter, 44, submitted a fraudulent Economic Injury Disaster Loan application and loan agreement on behalf of Jason S. Carter, Inc. Jason S. Carter, Inc. was allegedly a business...
A former Delray Beach employee has filed suit against the city, saying he was discriminated against, and eventually fired, because of his race and nationality. Two supervisors in Delray Beach’s public works department discriminated against the department’s sole Black and Haitian employee, Denis Placide, a project supervisor, according to claims in a lawsuit filed against the city this week. ...
I have been a lawyer for more than 50-years. Served in the Florida House of Representatives and the Florida Senate. I’ve been appointed to the Florida Commission on Ethics three times. But none of those titles hold a candle to being called Dad and Grandpa. Like most of you,...
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 7News photojournalist became the victim of a beating in Miami Beach. He’s describing what led up to it and the aftermath. It was a rough day on the job, Wednesday, for a photojournalist in Miami Beach, who, due to security reasons, has asked to remain anonymous by not showing his face or revealing his name.
BOYNTON BEACH- Police announced Thursday that the four day old search for missing 12 year old Yvens Clervoir came to a close when he was recovered by officers ‘in good health’ in the city of Fort Lauderdale. He had gone missing on Sunday when he ran away from...
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Rob Raymond, the owner of Dr’s Toy Store in Pembroke Park, said he called 911 to report a burglary and no one showed up for 40 minutes. After an hour, Raymond said he decided to call the mayor who took it upon himself to drive to his business to investigate. Pembroke Park officials said Raymon is not alone.
MIAMI (WSVN) - Saharan dust above South Florida is causing danger, especially for those with breathing problems. The Saharan dust that has been traveling through South Florida may have been causing many people problems since Tuesday. On Wednesday, Miami-Dade County Officials issued a warning, especially for certain people. As the...
