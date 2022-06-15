Full Rigor Podcast: Guardians for the Missing

MIAMI - Four people, including one child, were injured following a vehicle fire in Coral Springs. Coral Springs Fire Rescue said it happened in the 2600 block of Riverside Drive.They said there were a total of four patients, three of them were taken Broward Health Coral Springs.One child, with serious injuries, was taken via BSO Air Rescue to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale. No word on the child's condition or what may have started the fire.

CORAL SPRINGS, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO