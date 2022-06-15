Montgomery County set to start charging cities for services

By virtue of a Order Of Sale issued out of the Honorable 457th Judicial District Court, Montgomery County, Texas, on a Judgment rendered on the 21 day of November, 2021, in the case of Property Owners Association of Legends Ranch, Plaintiff, vs. Evelyn S. Goris (1) $3,699.25 Principal Sum (2) $5,138.00 Attorney Fees (3) Post-Judgment Interest at the rate of five percent (5%) per annum on the total Judgment, Including attorney's fees awarded herein, from the date this Judgment is signed until fully paid (4) $612.67 Court Cost ($304.00 Process Server fees included). (5) $0.00 Judgment Credit, Defendant, Cause No. 21-09-12555-CV in said court, judgment being in favor of Property Owners Association of Legends Ranch, Plaintiff as against Defendant, I did on the 13 day of June 2022, at 11 :30 o'clock a.m., levy upon the following-described property of Defendant:

