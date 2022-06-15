ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Herschel Walker’s campaign acknowledges second son after report

By Caroline Vakil, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18dkvy_0gBaxW1p00

( The Hill ) — The campaign of Georgia Senate hopeful Herschel Walker is acknowledging that the Republican nominee has a second son in the wake of a report published Tuesday.

“Herschel had a child years ago when he wasn’t married. He’s supported the child and continues to do so. He’s proud of his children. To suggest that Herschel is ‘hiding’ the child because he hasn’t used him in his political campaign is offensive and absurd,” Scott Paradise, Walker’s campaign manager, said in a statement after the Daily Beast report .

The news outlet, citing a person close to the child’s family, public posts and a court document in which Walker is named the father of the child, reported that Walker, a critic of absentee fathers, appears to have an estranged relationship with his second son. The names of the son and his mother were withheld for privacy reasons, but the Daily Beast noted that one year after the child was born, Walker was sued by the mother in order to obtain child support and a paternity declaration.

Warnock, Walker tied in Georgia Senate race; Kemp leads Abrams for governor: poll

Walker has previously been outspoken on the issue of absentee fathers, including in a 2021 interview with Diamond and Silk, the conservative social media personalities.

“If you have a child with a woman, even if you have to leave that woman, even if you have to leave that woman, you don’t leave the child,” Walker said during the interview . “You let that child know you trying to work it out. You’re going to be respectful to her.”

Paradise also accused Walker’s challenger, Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.), of being involved in a “nasty mudslinging campaign.”

“Raphael Warnock is currently engaged in both a nasty mudslinging campaign and a nasty custody dispute with his ex-wife. He’s dodged voters by sealing the case and even has tried to dodge authorities,” he said. “This is a complete double standard.”

The Hill has reached out to Warnock’s campaign for comment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Teen stepson accused of killing Delta State professor

BOLIVAR COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A teenager is accused of killing his stepmother, a Delta State University music professor, on Tuesday, June 14. Bolivar County deputies said Boyle police requested help with a possible murder at a home around 5:15 p.m. They said Karen Fosheim, 57, of Boyle, was found suffocated on the floor. The […]
BOLIVAR COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Elections
Local
Georgia Government
The Independent

Georgia election results: Trump foe Brian Kemp wins primary as Herschel Walker secures GOP Senate nom

Key primaries in several US states today saw high-profile Republican candidates facing off against each other and in some cases trying to triumph over rivals endorsed by Donald Trump.In Georgia, incumbent Governor Brian Kemp won a decisive victory over his main challenger, Trump endorsee David Perdue, whose campaign failed to catch fire despite the ex-president’s interventions. Mr Trump’s former deputy, Mike Pence, campaigned for Mr Kemp.The state’s GOP senate primary saw the nomination of controversial ex-footballer Herschel Walker, a very popular grassroots figure coaxed into the race by Trump himself whose sometimes erratic behaviour, business dealings and history of...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raphael Warnock
NBC News

Raphael Warnock drops his first attack ad on Herschel Walker

Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock is out with a new TV ad aimed at Republican Herschel Walker as the pair face off in one of the most competitive Senate races in the country. The 30-second spot appears to be Warnock’s first attack ad tracked by the firm AdImpact, and it features footage of Walker, a former college football star, promoting a body spray and claiming it can kill the virus that causes Covid-19.
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Mail

GOP Georgia Senate hopeful Herschel Walker admits he has THREE estranged, secret children - as footage resurfaces of his son Christian tearing into deadbeat dads, saying 'Get home and raise your kids'

A video of Herschel Walker's son Christian tearing into deadbeat dads is getting attention after the Republican Georgia Senate hopeful admitted late Wednesday that he has a second secret son - and a daughter from a relationship he had in college. The revelation comes a day after The Daily Beast...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Parental Leave#Political Campaign#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Georgia Senate#Republican#The Daily Beast#Warnock Walker#Diamond And Silk
WJTV 12

Wendy’s employees arrested after fighting in Louisiana restaurant

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, June 16, 2022, West Monroe Police were dispatched to Wendy’s located on the 100 block of Thomas Road in reference to a disturbance. As officers entered the restaurant, they made contact with 18-year-old Alaisha Mournae Mitchell and 18-year-old Desiree Nicole Washington. According to authorities, Washington mentioned that she […]
WEST MONROE, LA
WJTV 12

Hattiesburg doctor offers advice amid surging COVID-19 cases

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – COVID-19 numbers in Mississippi have made a major jump, and it’s causing concerns for health officials. Over the weekend, COVID-19 numbers reached more than 1,500 cases. According to the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), cases have been slowly rising since April. Dr. Mark Horne, MD, at South Central Regional Medical […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WJTV 12

Where people in Mississippi are moving to most

The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just […]
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

29K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy