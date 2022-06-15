ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Dak Prescott running more improve Cowboys offense? | UNDISPUTED

Cover picture for the articleDak Prescott is by all signs going through this offseason healthy and looking good according to his...

Former Dallas Cowboys RB Marion Barber found unresponsive, police say

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A source from within the Cowboys organization told CBS 11 News that former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III was found unresponsive at his home in Frisco. Barber was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL Draft out of Minnesota. He played for the Cowboys for six seasons from 2005 through 2010, making the Pro Bowl in his third season in the league. He was a popular player among Cowboys fans, rushing for 975 yards in 2007, using a physical running style to score 24 touchdowns during a two year period. He spent his first six seasons with the Dallas Cowboys before joining the Chicago Bears for the 2011 season.The older brother of Houston Texans safety Dominique Barber and the son of former New York Jets running back Marion Barber, Jr., he retired from the NFL at the age of 28 in 2012. Barber retired with 4,780 yards rushing and 53 touchdowns in his career.This is a breaking news story, please click back for updates. 
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Has A Warning For Dallas Cowboys Fans

Colin Cowherd is apparently not particularly bullish on the Dallas Cowboys' chances in 2022. On "The Herd" today, Cowherd warned Cowboys fans that it might be a "rough year" for America's Team. Cowherd is worried that head coach Mike McCarthy is "trying too hard" and he's also concerned about the first part of Dallas' schedule.
FOX Sports

Why Drew Lock will win Seahawks' QB job over Geno Smith

It’s been a minute, but Pete Carroll has traveled this road before. Entering his 13th season as head coach of the Seattle Seahawks, Carroll has experience running quarterback competitions, saying the right thing in order to not give away too much on which player is ahead or who will wind up with the starting job in Week 1.
ClutchPoints

Mike McCarthy reveals why Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott is poised for huge 2022 season

Ezekiel Elliott had a somewhat of a down year in 2021 but Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy thinks it was just a blip for the star running back. McCarthy is confident in the veteran running back, so much so that he went as far as to say that he’s expecting Zeke to have his best season yet in 2022. Via Mark Lane of WFAA Dallas, McCarthy revealed why he thinks Elliott is poised for a massive season this year, echoing sentiments made by Dak Prescott.
The Spun

Breaking: Rockets, Mavericks Finalizing Blockbuster Trade

The Dallas Mavericks and the Houston Rockets are reportedly finalizing a blockbuster trade. According to a report from The Athletic's Shams Charania, Houston is sending Christian Wood to Dallas. Charania had more details on the full trade. "Dallas is acquiring Christian Wood from Houston and sending the No. 26 overall...
The Spun

RGIII Makes His Opinion On Ezekiel Elliott Extremely Clear

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has plenty of critics, that's for sure. Former Pro Bowl quarterback Robert Griffin III isn't one of them though. Griffin shared his opinion of Elliott on Twitter. He believes the All-Pro remains one of the top players in the league at his position. "People...
Yardbarker

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones dismisses links to Sean Payton

Almost immediately after Sean Payton surprised many in the football world by stepping down as head coach of the New Orleans Saints in January, he was linked with the Dallas Cowboys as a potential replacement for Mike McCarthy. Before Payton joined the Saints and ultimately guided them to a Super Bowl championship, he spent three years working for the Cowboys as an assistant.
theScore

Jerry Jones: Payton to Cowboys rumors pulled 'out of the air'

Rumors linking Sean Payton to the Dallas Cowboys have circulated for years, and they reignited once again after the former New Orleans Saints head coach shockingly retired in January while leaving the door open for an NFL return. But Cowboys owner Jerry Jones shut down the speculation Thursday, backing head...
FOX Sports

NFL odds: Why you should bet against Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Be forewarned: Dallas Cowboys fans will not be happy with this piece. Let's dive into why I'm betting against the Cowboys from a gambling perspective this upcoming season. The rest of the NFC East improved — especially Philadelphia — and the Cowboys lost perhaps six starters from a division winner. Are we somehow expected to believe Dallas is going to win 11 games?
FOX Sports

How Tyreek Hill could become Miami Dolphins’ Deebo Samuel

New Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has done this before. A primary reason McDaniel got the job was because he's considered one of the ascending offensive minds in the NFL. The Dolphins expect him to get the most out of Miami’s offense, led by third-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
FOX Sports

College football odds: Bettors backing surprise name to win Heisman

Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and Alabama's Bryce Young are two of the marquee quarterbacks in college football, so it's no surprise they are the preseason betting favorites to win the Heisman Trophy at FOX Bet. Young won the Heisman last season and is trying to become the first repeat winner...
FOX Sports

NFL odds: Over/under win total best bets for every team in NFC East

Nothing says football is back like the official release of next season's schedule!. And now that we know the dates of all the NFL regular season matchups for 2022, FOX Bet has released its win totals for every team. Folks, not only do we have ourselves a complete schedule to get excited about, but at FOX Bet, you can now bet on the win totals, too.
FOX Sports

USFL's playoff coaches face dilemma in Week 10: How much to show?

As we enter the 10th and final week of the USFL's regular season, the postseason field is already set. And because all playoff games will be held in the neutral site of Canton, Ohio, there is no home-field advantage left to play for. Even the seeding of the four teams has been set. Here is the schedule:
FOX Sports

NFL odds: Lines on Robert Quinn’s next team, from Cowboys to Chiefs

The Chicago Bears held a mandatory minicamp this week that linebacker Robert Quinn did not attend amid offseason trade rumors. The no-show has led to lots of speculation among bettors as to what team Quinn may end on next season, if the rumors are indeed true. The 32-year-old pass-rusher set...
