WEST HAVEN — City residents between 13 and 17 are invited to participate in a free, five-week bowling league program this summer. The city announced that a youth violence prevention grant from the state Judicial Department would be implemented to provide free registration and transportation for city residents to participate in a bowling league from 4 to 6 p.m. every Monday from July 11 to Aug. 8. At the end of the program, participants will receive a voucher for a free bowling ball.

WEST HAVEN, CT ・ 11 HOURS AGO