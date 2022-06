SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- Kenny Atkinson's tenure as coach of the Charlotte Hornets is over before it started.A person with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Saturday that Atkinson, citing family matters, has reversed course and will not take over as coach of the Hornets,The move comes more than a week after the Golden State assistant had agreed to a four-year contract. But the contract was never signed, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because neither Atkinson nor the Hornets revealed any details of the talks or agreement publicly.ESPN...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 45 MINUTES AGO