ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Avatar: The Last Airbender - Three Animated Movies Are in Production

By Adele Ankers
IGN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe world of Avatar: The Last Airbender is set to expand further, with three new animated movies now in development. Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation announced these new projects during a special presentation at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, where they also revealed that Lauren Montgomery, who previously worked on...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheWrap

The 15 Most Confusing Movies of All Time, According to Viewers

Ever looked up the ending of a movie after you watched it? Well… you’re definitely not alone. A formal list of the most confusing movies of all time has been assembled, according to how often the film’s title and “explained” is searched on the internet. After compiling a list of 150 films renowned for their puzzling plots and ambiguous endings, Im-a-puzzle‘s team analyzed searches that include a film title followed by “explained” in an effort to learn which top 15 films confused audiences the most.
MOVIES
TechRadar

Marvel is making its next MCU team up movie – and it's not an Avengers film

Marvel Studios is reportedly developing a movie based on its Thunderbolts IP. Deadline (opens in new tab) has claimed that the upcoming Marvel movie, which is said to be a "top-secret" project, has tapped Jake Schreier (Paper Towns, Brand New Cherry Flavor) to helm the superhero film. Eric Pearson, who penned the script for Marvel's Black Widow flick, has apparently joined as lead writer, while Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige will unsurprisingly produce.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryan Konietzko
Person
Dan Lin
Ars Technica

Review: Pixar’s Lightyear squanders its sci-fi reboot potential

Hollywood has produced quite a few superhero, sci-fi, and fantasy "origin" films, which rewind a series' timeline to take a deeper look at a popular character. But I'm not sure we've ever seen a film that goes to the trouble of telling the origin story... of a manufactured toy in a fictional universe.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Trigun Stampede Is a New Series Based on the Classic Anime and Manga

Toho and Crunchyroll have announced Trigun Stampede, a new series arriving in 2023 that is based on the beloved classic anime and manga Trigun. Trigun Stampede is being produced by BEASTARS, Godzilla Singular Point, and Land of the Lustrous' studio Orange with an 'all-new staff and cast,' and Crunchyroll will be simulcasting the new anime from Japan in more than 200 countries around the world.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animated Movies#Animated Film#Paramount Animation#Airbender#Animation Development#Nickelodeon Animation
IGN

Planet of the Apes: Marvel to Publish New Comics Beginning in 2023

Another iconic science-fiction franchise is making its way back to Marvel Comics. Marel has reacquired the rights to The Planet of the Apes for the first time in more than 40 years. Marvel's Planet of the Apes content will begin rolling out in 2023. The publisher isn't revealing specific titles...
COMICS
IGN

Opinion: Is The Last of Us Remake Worth $70?

It may have not been a total surprise thanks to leaks more than a year ago, and sadly on the very morning of its reveal, but a remake of the 2013 masterpiece The Last of Us is officially coming to PS5 this September, with a PC release to follow. The remake of Naughty Dog’s epic PS3 action-horror game is visually a big step up from the remastered version released in 2014 for PlayStation 4. That’s because this remake isn’t just a simple uprezzed, slightly revamped port running on PlayStation 5. The Last of Us Part 1, as it’s officially called, features fully redone character models and environments, tons of improved textures, improved animations, 60 FPS performance, new accessibility features, and new combat options and revamped enemy AI building off the work done in The Last of Us Part 2. Awesome! This means it will not only look much better than any of the previous versions of the game, but the gameplay will be slightly different, too. Or dynamic, as the marketing departments love to say. But the big question is: is The Last of Us remake actually worth your $70?
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

How to Watch Lightyear: Showtimes and Streaming Status

Buzz Lightyear is back in an all-new adventure that explores the origin story of Andy’s favorite Space Ranger. The spinoff “doesn’t live up to Pixar’s usual standards,” according to our Lightyear review, yet it’s still a fun watch with “striking visuals [and] strong performances” that Toy Story fans are sure to enjoy.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Avatar
NewsBreak
Netflix
IGN

The Infinite Evolution of Buzz Lightyear

Buzz Lightyear has made multiple metatextual leaps since his groundbreaking debut in 1995, from fictional toy to actual toy to cultural icon, and now, to honest-to-God action hero. With Lightyear adding yet another layer of existential complexity to the character, it’s time to take a look at what makes that...
MOVIES
IGN

The 12 Best Thriller Movies of All Time

In the world of film, the Thriller is a very broad category. As you'll see with our compiled "12 Best" list, it ranges 80 years and dips its toe in many other genres - horror, film noir, espionage, etc. We've done our best here to give you a grand sampling, a rundown that spans multiple decades, evokes different moods, and showcases many directors (though there are a few repeats). So here are the best Thrillers of all time, from grim, grinning ghosts, to serial killers, to brainwashed pawns of enemy nations.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: Pixar’s ‘Lightyear’ Buzzes to $5.2M in Previews

Pixar and Disney’s Lightyear buzzed to $5.2 million in box office previews before  officially opening Friday in more than 4,200 theaters across North America. Chris Evans voices the iconic Space Ranger in the Toy Story origin spinoff, which marks Pixar’s return to the big screen after seeing several of its animated family films head straight for Disney+ due to COVID-19.More from The Hollywood ReporterBox Office Milestone: 'Top Gun 2' Becomes Tom Cruise's Biggest Global HitIs the "Untapped" Market of Saudi Arabia as Attractive to Hollywood Following Movie Bans?Sandra Bullock on 'The Lost City' Crossing $100M and Why She Turned It Down...
MOVIES
Popculture

'Resident Evil': Netflix's Show Gets a Full Trailer

Netflix has released a full-length trailer for its Resident Evil series as part of its "Geeked Week" showcase. The clip gives a more comprehensive view of the upcoming series based on the long-running video game series turned movie franchise. In addition to giant spiders and an enormous wormlike creature that emerges from underground, there are zombie hordes shown in the previous teaser.
TV SERIES
IGN

Achievements and Trophies

Welcome to IGN's complete list of Chorus achievements and trophies including secret Achievements/Trophies. We've got everything you need to maximize your Gamerscore and/or deck out your trophy cabinet. Click on a Trophy or Achievement below to see a full guide. This Achievements and Trophies page is a stub. Make it...
VIDEO GAMES
digitalspy.com

First look at Pinocchio in new Netflix movie with Stranger Things star

A first look at the titular puppet in Netflix's version of Pinocchio has been unveiled. The streamer's incarnation of the classic story – which is separate from the upcoming Disney remake – boasts an impressive voice cast, with the likes of Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard and Star Wars' Ewan McGregor both on board.
MOVIES
IGN

How To Find All VHS Tapes

Vernon Fenwick's VHS Tapes are hidden throughout Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge story mode episodes. These items are part of Vernon's special requests, so if you find all of them, you'll get 100 points. Where Can You Find All the VHS Tapes. There are five VHS Tapes in total,...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Billy Bob Thornton Joins Amazon, Studiocanal & Picture Company’s Kaley Cuoco Movie ‘Role Play’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Oscar winner Billy Bob Thornton is boarding Studiocanal and Picture Company’s high-concept thriller Role Play starring Kaley Cuoco and David Oyelowo. Production starts in Berlin next month at Studio Babelsberg. The Thomas Vincent directed pic revolves around a married couple whose life turns upside down when secrets come out about each other’s pasts. Cuoco and Oyelowo play the married duo. Not much is known about Thronton’s role, but sources say he will play a key figure in the film – a mysterious stranger who encounters the couple. Pic is written by Seth Owen; Andrew Baldwin...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy