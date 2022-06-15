ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halsey admits playing Adam Sandler's daughter's bat mitzvah was 'like Coachella'

By Allison Hazel
 3 days ago

Halsey says The Sandlers know how to party! The "So Good" singer performed at Sandler's daughter's bat mitzvah in May, and compared the celebration to Coachella.

The candy-themed party for Sandler’s 13-year-old daughter Sunny , took place at the Hillcrest Country Club in Los Angeles. The star-studded guests list also included Jennifer Aniston , Charlie Puth and Taylor Lautner. "First of all, it was the craziest bat mitzvah I've ever seen in my life," Halsey told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show. "As you would expect from Adam Sandler. It was like… I mean, it was like Coachella. I couldn't believe it. I was like, 'Wow, you guys booked me?' I was really honored."

Halsey added that performing at the party was a dream gig, since they've been a fan of Sandler since childhood. "It was a really cool full-circle moment, too, because when I was a kid, his movies used to play in my house all the time,” Halsey explained. “And my dad is a huge golfer and loved Happy Gilmore … So my first sentence that I ever spoke in my life was, 'Go home, ball.'"

Speaking of Coachella, Halsey was spotted attending the iconic music festival earlier this year. Previously they performed in 2016, and surprised the crowd by bringing out Panic! At The Disco frontman Brendon Urie .

