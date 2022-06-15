ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Herschel Walker’s campaign acknowledges second son after report

By Caroline Vakil, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FVfha_0gBawtbH00

( The Hill ) — The campaign of Georgia Senate hopeful Herschel Walker is acknowledging that the Republican nominee has a second son in the wake of a report published Tuesday.

“Herschel had a child years ago when he wasn’t married. He’s supported the child and continues to do so. He’s proud of his children. To suggest that Herschel is ‘hiding’ the child because he hasn’t used him in his political campaign is offensive and absurd,” Scott Paradise, Walker’s campaign manager, said in a statement after the Daily Beast report .

‘Jackass’ star Bam Margera missing after leaving Florida rehab center

The news outlet, citing a person close to the child’s family, public posts and a court document in which Walker is named the father of the child, reported that Walker, a critic of absentee fathers, appears to have an estranged relationship with his second son. The names of the son and his mother were withheld for privacy reasons, but the Daily Beast noted that one year after the child was born, Walker was sued by the mother in order to obtain child support and a paternity declaration.

Walker has previously been outspoken on the issue of absentee fathers, including in a 2021 interview with Diamond and Silk, the conservative social media personalities.

“If you have a child with a woman, even if you have to leave that woman, even if you have to leave that woman, you don’t leave the child,” Walker said during the interview . “You let that child know you trying to work it out. You’re going to be respectful to her.”

Paradise also accused Walker’s challenger, Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.), of being involved in a “nasty mudslinging campaign.”

“Raphael Warnock is currently engaged in both a nasty mudslinging campaign and a nasty custody dispute with his ex-wife. He’s dodged voters by sealing the case and even has tried to dodge authorities,” he said. “This is a complete double standard.”

The Hill has reached out to Warnock’s campaign for comment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Wendy’s workers arrested after fight in restaurant

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, June 16, 2022, West Monroe Police were dispatched to Wendy’s located on the 100 block of Thomas Road in reference to a disturbance. As officers entered the restaurant, they made contact with 18-year-old Alaisha Mournae Mitchell and 18-year-old Desiree Nicole Washington. According to authorities, Washington mentioned that she […]
WEST MONROE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Elections
State
Florida State
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raphael Warnock
Person
Bam Margera
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Parental Leave#Georgia Senate#Republican#The Daily Beast#Diamond And Silk
WKRG News 5

Mobile man sentenced to 30 years, shot neighbor over parking spot

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for shooting his neighbor over a parking spot.  Kwazi Thomas was sentenced after a jury found him guilty of murdering Gerard “Santana” Joyner in 2017. Thomas shot Joyner after the two had an “ongoing dispute” over a parking spot near their […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Five people shot at Pensacola nightclub

UPDATE 7:40 AM: According to an update from Pensacola Police, three victims were found in the parking lot and two others made their way to a local hospital. The victims are men and women ranging in age from 21 to 45 years old. from PPD: Pensacola Police Detective are working on the motive for the […]
PENSACOLA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WKRG News 5

Woman flees after crashing into building: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said the woman who veered off the road and struck M&A Studios Wednesday afternoon ran away from the scene, according to a department news release. Police said there were no injuries to anyone involved at the business, including owner Michael Nall. The woman left the crash site before MPD […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

39K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy