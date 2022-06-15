Watch: Bearcats Face Off in Rope-Pull Workout

Michael Rehfeldt is hard at work getting this team ready for the 2022-23 season.

View the original article to see embedded media.

CINCINNATI — The monster factory has some new UC men's basketball builds to mold this summer. Associate AD of Sport Performance Michael Rehfeldt is putting the roster through the wringer in this sultry months to make sure they don't run out of gas at the end of a pivotal 2022-23 season for the program.

Watch veteran Bearcats and new ones like Kalu Ezipke go at one another on an old-fashioned rope pull.

The 2022 UC Basketball Camp is also going on right now and head coach Wes Miller got some work of his own in with the campers.

