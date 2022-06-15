ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Warnock, Walker tied in Georgia Senate race; Kemp leads Abrams for governor: poll

By Max Greenwood, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) and his Republican challenger, former NFL player Herschel Walker, are deadlocked in the Senate race in Georgia, while Gov. Brian Kemp (R) is leading his Democratic rival, Stacey Abrams, according to a new poll.

ATLANTA, GA
The Independent

