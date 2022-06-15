ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Flood warnings in effect for parts of central Iowa after thunderstorms bring heavy rain

By Philip Joens, Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tlf9e_0gBawmfQ00

Flooding may impact parts of central Iowa on Wednesday after heavy rains from overnight thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.

Flood warnings were issued for areas near Boone and Ames. A flood warning was issued around 7 a.m. Wednesday for the South Skunk River after 2 to 5 inches of rain fell in parts of Boone, Hamilton, Hardin, Marshall and Story counties during overnight thunderstorms. Flooding on the river may affect parts of Story and Polk counties Wednesday and Thursday.

At 6 a.m. Wednesday  the South Skunk River was at 16.7 feet. It is expected to crest at 22.5 feet just after midnight Thursday, according to the warning from the NWS, one foot over flood stage.

Any impacts from flooding of the river are expected to be minor, according to the warning. But at 23 feet the Shady Grove Mobile Home Park in Ames and a railroad flood, according to the NWS.

A separate flood warning for Story County urged motorists to be "especially cautious" at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding.

"Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads," the warning said. "Most flood deaths occur in vehicles."

A flood warning was issued around 8 a.m. for Boone, Hamilton, Hardin, Marshall and Story Counties until 3 p.m. Wednesday. Streams continue to rise because of runoff from rainfall overnight.

Highest reported rainfall totals

Since midnight, 4.8 inches of rain has fallen in Boone, according to WHO-TV.

Rainfall totals also reported by WHO include:

  • 4.6 inches in Story City
  • 4 inches in Roland
  • 3.04 inches in Gilbert
  • 2.7 inches in Ogden
  • 2.18 inches in Ames
  • 1.98 inches in Atlantic

More showers and thunderstorms are possible in central Iowa between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. as a cold front moves through, according to the NWS. Large hail is the primary threat, but wind gusts between 60 and 70 mph are possible. Up to an additional inch of rain could fall, according to the warning.

Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin in the warned areas, according to the warning. Locations that will experience flooding include Ames, Nevada, Story City, Roland, Jewell Junction, Gilbert, Hubbard, Zearing, Radcliffe, Ellsworth, Union, McCallsburg, New Providence, Randall, Buckeye, Saint Anthony, Garden City, Drake Airport in Radcliffe and the Iowa Falls Municipal Airport, according to the NWS.

Since Jan. 1, Des Moines has gotten 2.66 inches less precipitation than normal, according to the NWS. In June the city has gotten about 2 inches of rain, about a half-inch less than normal.

Most of central and eastern Iowa emerged this spring from a drought which hurt farmers last year. Monona, Woodbury and Plymouth counties in Western Iowa remain in severe droughts as they are the easternmost areas affected by a drought which is gripping the western half of the Unites States.  Since Jan. 1 Sioux City has gotten 5.85 inches less precipitation than normal, according to the NWS.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t6jYP_0gBawmfQ00

There is a "slight chance" of thunderstorms and rain showers in Des Moines Thursday night, according to the NWS. The weekend looks to be mostly sunny, but highs will gradually increase from 88 degrees Friday to 98 degrees Sunday.

Philip Joens covers public safety, city government and RAGBRAI for the Des Moines Register. He can be reached at 515-443-3347 at pjoens@registermedia.com or on Twitter @Philip_Joens.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Flood warnings in effect for parts of central Iowa after thunderstorms bring heavy rain

Comments / 0

Related
KCCI.com

Extreme heat returns in the metro

DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. A tornado watch is in effect for the following counties in northeast Iowa and east central Iowa until 10 p.m:. Buchanan, Delaware, Dubuque, Benton, Jackson, Jones, and Linn Counties. Summary:. Storms clear tonight and will leave us with sunnier skies...
KCCI.com

Overnight storms bring damage, flooding to portions of Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — A storm system that moved through Iowa Tuesday night into Wednesday morning brought heavy rain and damage to parts of the state. On 310th Street in Perry is the Little Beaver Creek. Usually, people can cross over a bridge, but the road has turned into a river after heavy rain overnight.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Iowa flooding caused by rain totals topping 4″

IOWA — Thunderstorms making their way through Iowa dropped more than four inches of rain in some spots overnight causing flash flooding early Wednesday. There’s also damage being reported from strong winds in the southwest part of the state. The highest rain totals that have been reported to the National Weather Service since midnight came […]
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ames, IA
City
Buckeye, IA
State
Iowa State
City
Hamilton, IA
State
Nevada State
City
Nevada, IA
City
Union, IA
City
Monona, IA
City
Ellsworth, IA
AM 1390 KRFO

Several Eastern Iowa Beaches Hit With E. Coli Warnings

For those of you who are fans of hot summer weather, the wait is over! Temperatures are going to soar into the '90s this week with hot and humid conditions finally taking hold. For those of you that love to hit the pool or the beach during the summer, this will be your kind of weather! Unfortunately, some favorite Iowa beaches will be off-limits due to some potentially dangerous bacteria.
IOWA STATE
KIMT

Tracking Storms: Strong to severe storms likely this afternoon

We are continuing to monitor the chance for strong to severe storms across Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin this afternoon. Moderate to heavy showers this morning will transition over to thunderstorms this afternoon as a cold front continues to swing through what is a very dynamic environment for severe storms located across the tri-state area. As the front pushes through, all modes of severe weather will be possible east of I-35 including large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes.
IOWA STATE
KIMT

Tornado Watch issued until 10 PM for parts of Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch until 10 PM for far southeastern Minnesota, northeast Iowa, and much of Wisconsin. Several tornadoes will be likely as storms rapidly intensify this afternoon. Stay weather aware and have a way to receive severe weather information.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Flood#Thunderstorms#The South Skunk River
KETV.com

Hours of storms leave trail of damage across SE Nebraska and SW Iowa

OMAHA, Neb. — A series of severe thunderstorms rolled across southeast Nebraska and southwestern Iowa overnight, damaging trees and cutting power to thousands in their wake. A tornado warning was issued for Northern Lancaster County around 10:43 p.m. Tuesday when spotters reported a tornado along Interstate 80 west of Lincoln near Malcolm.
NEBRASKA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Latest Northwest Iowa Fishing Report

The Iowa DNR is out with the latest fishing report for northwest Iowa. This week’s forecast calls for temperatures in the 80s and 90s which should start to raise water temperatures quicker. Most area lake temperatures are in the 70s. Water clarity is fairly good on most area lakes. Bass and panfishing has been great on most lakes closer to shore and along weed lines. For current conditions, call the Spirit Lake District Office at 712-336-1840.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Fire at Ames hotel leaves guests scrambling for the exit

AMES, Iowa — Several guests at an Ames hotel have been relocated after an early morning fire on Saturday. It happened just before 2 a.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn. Ames firefighters were called to the hotel after reports of smoke filling the third-floor hallway. The building was immediately...
AMES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
KWQC

First Alert Forecast Thursday Afternoon 6/16

A young QC resident teaches the community the importance of financial literacy. Josiah Blanton wants to help people of all ages understand financial literacy. Iowa schools receiving $100 million for school safety. Updated: 20 hours ago. Up to $50,000 will be provided for safety improvements for each school building in...
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Friday, June 17th, 2022

(Des Moines, IA) -- Deidre DeJear, the Democratic candidate for governor, says she’s looking for a running mate with government experience. She says she’s always worked alongside government, “from the federal government all the way down to the municipal levels,” but always from the outside. Dejear says she wants someone with inside government experience to “balance” her so they can “work collectively as a team.” DeJear plans to reveal her choice for lieutenant governor at the Iowa Democratic Party’s state convention tomorrow (Saturday).
KCAU 9 News

Gunshots fired during central Iowa carnival

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — Police were called to Valley West Mall Wednesday evening after shots were fired during a public carnival.  A witness claimed there were at least three shots fired in a parking lot where a carnival was being held. The crowd then began running.  Police were seen searching an area near […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCCI.com

KCCI Storm Team 8 expands to five full-time meteorologists

DES MOINES, Iowa — Central Iowa’s most watched weather team, KCCI Storm Team 8, is expanding to five full-time meteorologists -- an investment to keep people in central Iowa safe and informed during severe weather. Meteorologist Zane Satre joins KCCI Storm Team 8 from WHBF-TV in the Quad...
IOWA STATE
WOWT

Gov. Reynolds signs casino moratorium bill; Cedar Rapids Mayor disappointed

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has signed bill HF2497, which would prevent new casinos from being able to be licensed by the state until 2024. The vote is a potential blow to Linn County leaders who have been looking to build a new casino in Cedar Rapids for some time. Linn County voters approved the option to build a casino in November 2021 after the state commission rejected proposals for a casino in Linn County in 2014 and 2017.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Thursday, June 16th, 2022

(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Court of Appeals has upheld the firing of a Cedar Rapids Police Officer following his arrest for a second O-W-I. Austin Mensen was hired with the knowledge he had previously been convicted of O-W-I. He was with the Cedar Rapids department three years before being convicted of second offense O-W-I. The Civil Service Commission fired him and he appealed -- saying there were not sufficient facts to support the decision and that it was arbitrary because it did not consider mitigating factors. The Court of Appeals ruled Mensen’s conduct was detrimental to the public interest -- as the loss of his driver’s license limited his ability to do his job.
IOWA STATE
The Des Moines Register

The Des Moines Register

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
630K+
Views
ABOUT

The Des Moines Register is the number one source for Des Moines and Iowa breaking news, jobs, real estate, photos, videos and blogs.

 http://desmoinesregister.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy