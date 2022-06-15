ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

ScotRail warns of ‘significant disruption’ to services during strike next week

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i024t_0gBawj1F00
Financial News

Rail passengers are being warned to expect “significant disruption to services” next week as strike action by Network Rail staff means ScotRail will operate services on just five of its routes.

David Simpson, ScotRail’s service delivery director, said travellers should “seek alternative means of transport and to only travel if they really need to”.

Network Rail staff, who are responsible for train lines and infrastructure across the UK, are set to walk out on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday next week.

On those days, ScotRail said it would only be able to run two trains per hour on the Edinburgh to Glasgow via Falkirk High line, on the Edinburgh-Bathgate route, the Glasgow to Hamilton/Larkhall service and on the Glasgow to Lanark line.

In addition, there will be one train an hour running on the Edinburgh to Glasgow service that goes via Shotts – with services on the five lines only operating between 7.30am and 6.30pm on June 21, 23, and 25.

Meanwhile, Avanti West Coast – which runs services between Glasgow and London Euston – said it would only operate about a quarter of a typical timetable on Tuesday June 21 and Thursday June 23, increasing to about a third of services on Saturday June 25.

Mr Simpson said it was “very unfortunate to see such widespread disruption across the whole of the Great Britain rail network and we know this will be frustrating for ScotRail customers”.

He added: “Regrettably, this strike action by RMT members of Network Rail means that we will not be able to operate the vast majority of our services during the period of strike action.

“Customers should expect significant disruption to services next week, including on the days between strike action.

“On the five routes where we are able to operate a very limited service on strike days, we’re advising customers to seek alternative means of transport and to only travel if they really need to.”

Phil Whittingham, director of Avanti West Coast, said the strike action would “cause untold misery for customers”.

He added: “We’ll be running an amended timetable on strike days with fully-trained staff onboard and at stations across our network for our customers, but we’ll be operating a significantly reduced service.

“As a result, our trains may be very busy and destinations will be served less frequently, if at all.

“We’re strongly advising customers to only travel where absolutely necessary on our route on strike days and instead make their journeys on alternative days or claim a full refund.”

The warning of disruption comes as the train drivers’ union Aslef announced it would ballot its members over the 5% pay deal they have been offered.

If accepted, it could end a dispute that resulted in ScotRail having to cut more than 700 services from its timetable.

Members of the union stopped working overtime when the dispute began, resulting in a temporary timetable being put in place.

The executive is recommending members accept the deal

As well as increasing pay for drivers, the new deal includes more money for rest day and Sunday working, driving instructor and maternity pay, and a policy of no compulsory redundancies for the next five years.

Kevin Lindsay, the Scottish regional organiser for the union, said: “Following a meeting of Aslef’s national executive committee today, it has been agreed that the package of pay and conditions improvements negotiated between the union and ScotRail will be put to all members in a ballot. The executive is recommending members accept the deal.

“Aslef is a democratic, lay, member-led union, therefore it is right that the train drivers of Scotland decide whether or not to accept this offer. Ballot papers will go out next week and the result announced on July 11.”

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: “We welcome Aslef’s national executive’s recognition of the very good offer, an offer which is in part self-funded through increased revenue and roster flexibilities, and also that they will now take this to their members with a recommendation to accept.”

Mr Simpson said he was “pleased” that Aslef’s leaders had recommended the deal be approved, adding: “I am hopeful that the offer will be accepted and encourage Aslef members to vote in favour so that we can refocus our efforts on attracting more people back to the railway as we recover from the impact of the pandemic.”

RMT members in Scotland are also locked in a pay dispute with ScotRail, having rejected a deal similar to that offered to Aslef last week.

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Royal Ascot – day four in pictures

Following a trying couple of days, Frankie Dettori was back among the winners at Royal Ascot – but the star of the show was his mount Inspiral. Forced to miss all the European Guineas having failed to come to hand, she destroyed what looked a strong field in the Coronation Stakes. There was a first Royal Ascot winner for Sean Levey on Heredia while Perfect Power proved himself a sprinter of the highest class in the Coronation Stakes. We look back on the highlights of the penultimate day:
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Britain#Network Rail#Hamilton Larkhall
newschain

Septic tank where body found ‘not searched’ in 1982, murder trial told

Police searching for a missing woman in 1982 walked within yards of the septic tank where her body was found 37 years later, a murder trial has heard. Retired pig farmer David Venables, 89, is said by prosecutors to have “got away with murder” for nearly 40 years by allegedly disposing of his wife Brenda Venables, shortly after rekindling a “long-standing affair”.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Rory McIlroy shows frustration after stroke of bad luck at US Open

Rory McIlroy reacted furiously to a stroke of bad luck in the first round of the 122nd US Open, despite getting off to a good start at Brookline. After starting from the 10th, McIlroy had covered his first 13 holes in two under par to lie just a shot off the lead as he played the fifth, a short uphill par four.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
newschain

Republican senator walks out of gun law negotiations

Republican senator John Cornyn of Texas said he was “done” as he left Thursday’s closed-door session of gun law negotiations after nearly two hours, saying he was flying home. “This is the hardest part because at some point, you just got to make a decision. And when...
TEXAS STATE
newschain

Prisoner used ‘home-made’ weapon in officer murder bid, jury told

An inmate at a high-security jail attempted to murder a prison officer in a “frenzied” stabbing attack using a pointed metal bar, a court has heard. David Bieber was returning from the library when he used the “home-made” weapon to attack Alison Smith, who was left bleeding from wounds to her face and right arm, a jury at Worcester Crown Court was told.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

French drone strikes leave 40 Islamist terrorists dead in Niger

French drone strikes killed nearly 40 Islamic extremists earlier this week who were travelling on motorcycles near Niger’s border with Burkina Faso, France’s military said on Thursday. In a statement, the French military called the strikes a “new tactical success” for France’s counterterrorism efforts in Africa’s Sahel region,...
MILITARY
newschain

Rail and Tube strikes to go ahead after talks fail to resolve dispute

Union leaders have confirmed that next week’s rail and Tube strikes will go ahead after talks failed to resolve a bitter row over pay, jobs and conditions. The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) said it had held discussions in the past few weeks at senior levels with Network Rail, train operators and London Underground.
TRAFFIC
newschain

Boris Johnson says Ukraine ‘deserves’ to host Eurovision next year

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he hopes Ukraine will be able to host next year’s Eurovision Song Contest, saying the country’s people “deserve to have it”. The BBC is in talks with the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) about hosting the event after the body ruled it could not go ahead in the war-torn country as planned.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Games Central

Title: Please Fix The RoadPlatform: PCGenre: PuzzlePrice: £7.19Age rating: TBC. Colourful, minimalistic puzzle game where you are, well, fixing roads!. Please Fix The Road they said. Just connect the route, be it road, river, dirt track or some other material, to help the car, boat, and even the odd pink llama get to the finish flag. Easy. And so it seems, as you are taken through an easy-to-follow tutorial, learning how to use the array of tools given to you in the order you have to use them. But, as you progress through the 100+ levels, you find that this seemingly simple puzzle game presents you with some devious and tricky situations. The levels are made up of relaxing graphics that are easy on the eye, and soothing, calm background music. The transition between levels is particularly well-animated and surprisingly, very satisfying. Please Fix The Road is a fun, beautiful puzzle game, that is suitable for all gaming abilities.Skip to the end: Beautiful, relaxing puzzle game, that is easy to play but challenging as you progress.Score: 8/10.
FIFA
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
140K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy