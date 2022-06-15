Roster finalized for annual John Paul Barta Home Run Derby
The roster has been set for the annual John Paul Barta Home Run Derby, which is scheduled for June 24 at Cabaniss Baseball Field.
This year's roster features 16 area senior high school baseball players that will vie for scholarship money. It is held annually to honor Flour Bluff graduate John Paul Barta, who was killed in Iraq in 2006.
Gates are scheduled to open at 5:30 p.m. and the first pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. Also, any children 6 years and older can shag balls in the outfield during the contest.
2022 John Paul Barta Home Run Derby Roster
Rylan Galvan - Sinton
Nash Villegas - Flour Bluff
Cade Dowd - Flour Bluff
Johnny Herrera - Tuloso-Midway
Xavier Perez - Veterans Memorial
Mason Vasquez - Banquete
Alex Mendieta - Victoria West
Jacob Gomez - King
Alex Flores - Carroll
Devin Gutierrez - Carroll
Derek Hernandez - Moody
Marley Bernal - Moody
Robby Olguin - Robstown
Tye Odom - Bishop
Robert Barron - Miller
Miguel Everett - Ray
High School Baseball: London, Sinton players earn UIL All-State Baseball Tournament honors
Len Hayward is a USA Today Sports Network Region sports director and the Caller-Times sports editor. Support more coverage like this by checking out our subscription options and special offers at Caller.com/subscribe
This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Roster finalized for annual John Paul Barta Home Run Derby
Comments / 0