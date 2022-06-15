ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nueces County, TX

Roster finalized for annual John Paul Barta Home Run Derby

By Len Hayward, Corpus Christi Caller Times
Corpus Christi Caller-Times
 3 days ago

The roster has been set for the annual John Paul Barta Home Run Derby, which is scheduled for June 24 at Cabaniss Baseball Field.

This year's roster features 16 area senior high school baseball players that will vie for scholarship money. It is held annually to honor Flour Bluff graduate John Paul Barta, who was killed in Iraq in 2006.

Gates are scheduled to open at 5:30 p.m. and the first pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. Also, any children 6 years and older can shag balls in the outfield during the contest.

2022 John Paul Barta Home Run Derby Roster

Rylan Galvan - Sinton

Nash Villegas - Flour Bluff

Cade Dowd - Flour Bluff

Johnny Herrera - Tuloso-Midway

Xavier Perez - Veterans Memorial

Mason Vasquez - Banquete

Alex Mendieta - Victoria West

Jacob Gomez - King

Alex Flores - Carroll

Devin Gutierrez - Carroll

Derek Hernandez - Moody

Marley Bernal - Moody

Robby Olguin - Robstown

Tye Odom - Bishop

Robert Barron - Miller

Miguel Everett - Ray

High School Baseball: London, Sinton players earn UIL All-State Baseball Tournament honors

Len Hayward is a USA Today Sports Network Region sports director and the Caller-Times sports editor. Support more coverage like this by checking out our subscription options and special offers at Caller.com/subscribe

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Roster finalized for annual John Paul Barta Home Run Derby

