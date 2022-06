Police have arrested a man accused of shooting his brother and nephew in Acres Homes last week, according to the Houston Police Department. Fitzgerald Campbell, 55, has been charged with one count of murder and one count of aggravated assault of a family member, according to Harris County Court records. Campbell remained in jail as of Tuesday, according to court records, with his bail set at $100,000.

