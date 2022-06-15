ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Anjelah Johnson visits The Mothership!

klbjfm.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnjelah Johnson, stopped by to catch up with the guys this morning! It was her most recent stop in...

www.klbjfm.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Thrillist

9 Essential Soul Food Specialists in Austin

The term “soul food” didn’t come about until the 1960s, but Black Southern cuisine has been filling stomachs and warming hearts since long before that. While it is generally agreed that not all Southern food is soul food, all soul food is Southern. But, sadly, for us in Austin, we’ve been losing a lot of the longtime stalwarts of Black comfort food. In the time we started putting together this list, two of our old-time favorites, Sassy's Vegetarian Soul FOOD and Country Boyz Fixins (still offering catering) had to shutter their Austin doors. So, with Emancipation Day right around the corner, we especially want to highlight some of our favorite spots that serve world-class sweet potato biscuits, peach cobblers, skillet cornbread, collard greens, and more.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

The Oddities and Curiosities Expo is Coming to Austin

The perfect place to stock your cabinet of curiosities. If you’re in need of a painting of a human heart, a beautifully etched sheep skull, a necklace made of alligator vertebrae, or a cartoon print of your favorite horror character, the Oddities and Curiosities Expo is the place to go.
AUSTIN, TX
ufc.com

Tim Means: “I Came To Austin To Pick A Fist Fight”

Training out of Moriarty, New Mexico, Tim Means has taken his mixed martial arts knowledge to the student athletes at Moriarty High School, where he currently coaches their wrestling team. Spending time with his own children while coaching at the school has provided Means with the mental purity to continue his passion of fighting.
MORIARTY, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Austin, TX
austinmonthly.com

7 Fun Things To Do in Austin this Weekend: June 16-20

Sad about missing Sundance earlier this year? You’re in luck—the Austin Film Society is proudly presenting its annual Short Film Tour this weekend. Seven highlighted shorts from the famed fest will be presented in succession, following characters from football fans to crane operators to New York City comedians. Learn more about the lineup here. June 16-20, times vary, 6259 Middle Fiskville Road.
AUSTIN, TX
wimberleyview.com

Paul Simon graces radio waves of his new little town

For many listeners of the KWVH radio station show Toddy and the Pooch Unleashed, they are treated to the sweet sounds of old school Rock and Roll from the Rolling Stones to the Stone Roses. But most of the time, they are just playing the recordings of the biggest hits.
WIMBERLEY, TX
tribeza.com

Bryce and Jack Gilmore Make Restaurants the Family Business

This Father’s Day, we catch up with the father-and-son restaurateurs behind some of Austin’s best eateries. In the summer of ‘09, Bryce and Dylan Gilmore made the 1,200-mile drive from Austin to Wisconsin to buy a trailer that the two brothers found on eBay. Now 13 years...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anjelah Johnson
US105

There’s NO Way This Is Texas’ Favorite Fast Food Place

This cannot be real, right? I'm about to have a fit here. If this turns out to be true, it might be a time for a talk, Texas. Regardless, what exactly are we talking about here? Well it involves most everyone's favorite subject: food. Specifically, food of the fast variety.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mothership#Coupon#Comedy Clubs#Theaters#The Oakland Raiders#Taco Cabana#Acl Moody Theater
CultureMap Austin

Austin chefs sweep 2022 James Beard Awards with 3 big wins

A select group of Texas chefs, a bartender, and a food writer are sporting shiny new medals this week. They are the winners of this year’s James Beard Awards. Between a media awards ceremony held in Chicago on Saturday, June 11 and the restaurant and chef awards ceremony on Monday, June 13, five Texans, three haling from Austin, won awards. They are:
AUSTIN, TX
golfcourseindustry.com

Texas resort begins construction of four new holes

Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort and Spa, located on 405 acres of Texas landscape lining the Colorado River outside of Austin and near the city of Bastrop, announced a redesign to its Wolfdancer Golf Club championship course. The renovation, expected to be completed in fall 2022, will transform the layout of the course with four new holes that flow across rolling tree-lined terrain and undulating hills.
BASTROP, TX
kut.org

Is there treasure buried at Walnut Creek Park?

Along Walnut Creek between North Lamar and I-35, there’s a human-made cave with metal grates covering its opening. It’s called Stark’s mine, dug over 100 years ago in an effort to find buried treasure. A while back, KUT got a question about the treasure after a listener...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
FMX 94.5

Forget Moving to Austin, You’ll Just Come Crawling Back to Lubbock

Once upon a time, everyone cool you knew from high school moved to Austin. They were all headed off to have some dope-ass life that you could only dream of, and you were feeling really lame for staying home and going to South Plains College. They were going to see all the good bands and eat all the good food and have all the fun and you were going to drink beer at Skooners until you died.
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy