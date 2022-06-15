Oklahoma Children's Hospital Ranked In Top 50 For Best Children’s Hospitals In The Nation

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday reported that the state's total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic has increased to 1,059,864. According to the health department, the seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported is 544. The Oklahoma State Department...
New research shows that Oklahomans are losing nearly 15% of their income to health insurance costs per year. According to a study by NiceRX, which looked at the average cost of health insurance per state, Oklahomans pay the fifth most in the country. The top is West Virginia, residents pay...
It certainly can be frustrating when you order something and it doesn't arrive on time. For one metro woman, her life depended on a very special delivery: her chemotherapy medication. It showed up two days late and now she doesn't know if it's safe to take.
An Oklahoma City dentist is looking for the person who threw a brick through the window of his practice. Not only is the repair going to top $1,000, but his staff and patients are more worried than ever.
OKLAHOMA CITY — Sexually transmitted diseases are exploding in the senior citizen population in Oklahoma. Reported cases have more than quadrupled. A report looks at Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data from the last full decade. Comparing reported STD cases from 2010 to 2019, numbers show in Oklahomans...
This old abandoned and reportedly haunted hospital in Oklahoma was legendary for its scary ghost stories and terrifying tales of death, dismemberment, and despair. Originally built back in the 1950s Cottonwood Manor in Yukon, Oklahoma served as a senior living facility for patients with mental and physical disabilities. The old...
June 14 is World Blood Donor Day, years later Amy Granados still gets emotional thinking of the time over 100 donations from the Oklahoma Blood Institute saved her life. “It took 148 people to keep me alive…that’s tremendous,” she said. She recalls a wave of fear and...
For people who live in Oklahoma, we know that June brings some intense heat across the state. For some families, fans are necessary to keep them cool during the summer months. “Summertime is hot, we’re already seeing those high temperatures right now, and we hope that these fans will help provide relief,” said Lindsay Laird, with OG&E.
Missing & Murdered Indigenous Women Indian Capital is asking for the public's help locating 40-year-old Maritha Ann Armstrong. Armstrong is originally from the El Reno area but her last known location was Oklahoma City. Armstrong was last seen near SW 27th & S McKinely Ave. on June 9. MMIW members...
OKLAHOMA CITY — Warning: The video above shows graphic scenes of violence. Viewer discretion is advised. An Oklahoma City dispensary was robbed, with the manager tied up and a customer held at gunpoint. Video from the robbery shows its violence – with the robber firing a shot. Seconds...
There are many ways for Oklahomans to celebrate Juneteenth this weekend, including a celebration in east Oklahoma City. Juneteenth on the East returns this weekend. The festival is a three-day-long celebration that kicks off with a 5k run and ends with brunch. In between, there will be music, including headliner MYA, as well as a car show, art, dancing, face-painting, and more.
