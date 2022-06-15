ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Oklahoma Children's Hospital Ranked In Top 50 For Best Children’s Hospitals In The Nation

By News 9
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOklahoma Children's Hospital at OU Health is now ranked in the...

KOCO

Seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma increases

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday reported that the state's total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic has increased to 1,059,864. According to the health department, the seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported is 544. The Oklahoma State Department...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

STD rates explode among Oklahoma's senior citizen population

OKLAHOMA CITY — Sexually transmitted diseases are exploding in the senior citizen population in Oklahoma. Reported cases have more than quadrupled. A report looks at Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data from the last full decade. Comparing reported STD cases from 2010 to 2019, numbers show in Oklahomans...
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

Oklahoma Companies Donate Box Fans To Help Families Battle Heat

For people who live in Oklahoma, we know that June brings some intense heat across the state. For some families, fans are necessary to keep them cool during the summer months. “Summertime is hot, we’re already seeing those high temperatures right now, and we hope that these fans will help provide relief,” said Lindsay Laird, with OG&E.
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

MMIW Indian Capital Searching For Missing El Reno Area Woman

Missing & Murdered Indigenous Women Indian Capital is asking for the public's help locating 40-year-old Maritha Ann Armstrong. Armstrong is originally from the El Reno area but her last known location was Oklahoma City. Armstrong was last seen near SW 27th & S McKinely Ave. on June 9. MMIW members...
EL RENO, OK
kosu.org

Juneteenth in Oklahoma: how to celebrate throughout the state

There are many ways for Oklahomans to celebrate Juneteenth this weekend, including a celebration in east Oklahoma City. Juneteenth on the East returns this weekend. The festival is a three-day-long celebration that kicks off with a 5k run and ends with brunch. In between, there will be music, including headliner MYA, as well as a car show, art, dancing, face-painting, and more.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

