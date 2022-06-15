NWA Equality preparing for Pride Fest in Fayetteville

Cocoon Collective is all about providing safe spaces and advocacy for queer teens and young adults in Northwest Arkansas. Pride Month is here and Fayetteville is celebrating. After the pride parade, you’re invited out to a one-of-a-kind afterparty. Watch as we have Sadie Stratton, executive director of Cocoon Collective,...
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KTFA) — A recent study by Out Leadership, a foundation working toward building LBGTQ+ leaders, ranks Arkansas 46 out of the 50 states for having an inclusive workplace environment. Emily Lawson is the CEO of Pink House Alchemy, a manufacturer of cooking and drink products in Fayetteville. She says Arkansas is not where […]
Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by the Sunkist Mini Can Variety Pack. Get ready to party with a purpose. The American Heart Association is hosting its annual Paint the Town Red event Friday, June 17. The theme this year is “paint fest.” Attendees are encouraged to wear their summer festival/concert attire.
Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by the Sunkist Mini Can Variety Pack. A summer filled with live music and community gatherings is officially underway! The Gulley Park Concert Series in Fayetteville kicked off last week and the series returns to Gulley Park tonight.
At an upcoming event, you can fundraise and ride bikes – all for kids!. Here with details on the second Ride for a Healthier Tomorrow, benefiting Arkansas Children’s Northwest we have Rebecca Neely, development officer and Amber Leonard, a patient parent. Watch as we sit down to learn...
The Bentonville Bike Fest has finally arrived and is ready to race into the weekend June 17-19. Watch as Jaclyn and Jason test their biking skills by joining professional cyclists Kenny, Anneke and Kelton to learn about the upcoming festival and what all attendees and riders can expect, as the event is already being described as bigger than ever before.
FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — The Chick-fil-A across from the Northwest Arkansas Mall is proposing demolishing its current restaurant to get a new look. The Fayetteville City Council approved a request from Chick-fil-A to vacate a 0.02 acre portion of a water and sewer easement. The request was passed by the council 8-0 at a meeting on Tuesday, June 7.
Continuing our journey through the ever-expanding region of Northwest Arkansas, we find ourselves in Siloam Springs. This town is far from forgotten in our little slice of paradise. Siloam is just west of Springdale, skirting along the Oklahoma border and within a quick drive to most areas in NWA. Similar to the rest of our area, Siloam Springs is the perfect place to start building your dream estate and settle down.
The city of Siloam Springs recently issued a building permit to Broadway Contracting of Siloam Springs valued at $12.35 million. The company is using the permit for an improvement project for Simmons Animal Nutrition at 1113 E. Ashley St. The project will include 30,000 square feet of cold storage space...
The 77th Annual Rodeo of the Ozarks will be held at Parsons Stadium in Springdale beginning June 22nd and running through June 25th. Tickets may be purchased in advance online at the Rodeo of the Ozarks website. Tickets vary in price with the lowest price being $10 for children $15 for adults and the best seats in the house (Behind Chutes) going for $40.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A St. Louis-based commercial real estate services firm has completed a $2.72 million deal to buy a former Hooters restaurant building and adjacent property near the Northwest Arkansas Mall at 4201 N. Shiloh Drive in Fayetteville. DCM Group is behind the purchase. The Washington County Clerk’s...
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Audience members were asked to leave Thursday’s Fort Chaffee Redevelopment Authority (FCRA) meeting after board members said they became disruptive. Tensions boiled over when the topic of a parking lot, which sits adjacent to Fort Smith Brewing Company (FSBC) was called to order. FSBC...
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The University of Arkansas’s RazorBug will be touring throughout south Arkansas this month to deliver diplomas to successful U of A students who studied online. U of A faculty and staff members will be part of the traveling group to south Arkansas to present diplomas...
ROGERS, Ark. — It's not uncommon to see water skiers this time of year on Beaver Lake. But for one Rogers couple, age isn't stopping them from getting on the water. 82-year-old Gloria Sommers lives on Beaver Lake and goes water skiing every day. “Since I was 17 or...
In what started as a largely attended and contentious meeting of the Fort Chaffee Redevelopment Authority Board of Trustees, board members accepted offers for purchase of two parking lots, the offer to purchase land for a housing development in Barling and to not sell Deer Trails Golf Course. The board...
