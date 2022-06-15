ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dora, AL

Man arrested after police find fake urine, property belonging to Jasper woman found dead along roadway

By Nicole Cook
 3 days ago

DORA, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Police announced Tuesday that a man, who they say is a person of interest in the case of a Jasper woman found dead last week , was arrested after drug paraphernalia, synthetic urine and personal property belonging to the woman were found inside a home.

According to Chief Jared Hall with the Dora Police Department, a search warrant was executed at a home in Dora on June 7. He said officers found buprenorphine, drug paraphernalia, synthetic urine, surveillance cameras, and personal property that belonged to Misty Clark.

Misty Clark was pronounced dead June 5 after police responded to the 1900 block of Sellers Road in Dora on the report of an unresponsive female lying near the road. Her body was sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for an autopsy due to “suspicious circumstances,” according to DPD.

Chief Hall said that 37-year-old Allean Lee Holiday was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of synthetic urine. A Walker County Sheriff’s deputy took him into custody following a traffic stop.

No other information is available at this time as DPD continues to investigate.

