Where the 'X' in PDX comes from | What's in a Name?

You ever feel just plain weird? As the title says, in the wrong place at the wrong time. You ever feel like nothing has changed so you go to where you did once years ago, and had been doing that for years too, but you're 3 hours early now because the times have changed? One place on the visit has entirely closed. As well as you find out the location of where you did this at has entirely changed too? So then to kill time you find a place where you think you can settle in for 3 hours but it just doesn't seem right?

PORTLAND, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO