Where the 'X' in PDX comes from | What's in a Name?

Sherwood's first hotel within its city limits was the Hampton by Hilton Sherwood Portland, which opened in 2020Sherwood could find itself with a second hotel next to Langer's Entertainment Center, along with a new mini-storage facility. The application calls for a 100-room hotel along with a proposed skybridge connecting the hotel to the entertainment complex. The hotel would be located just east of the current entertainment center. The name of the proposed hotel is still under consideration, according to Matt Langer. Opened in 2019, the 54,000-square-foot Langer's Entertainment Center features bowling, a rock wall, arcade, high ropes course, laser...
