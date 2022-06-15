ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where the 'X' in PDX comes from | What's in a Name?

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePortland International Airport is commonly known...

www.kgw.com

WWEEK

California-Based Habit Burger Grill Is Looking to Expand in Portland

The out-of-state burger invasion continues. Starting in 2015, In-N-Out began opening stores in Southern Oregon, and it continues to creep ever closer to Portland, with talks underway about a new Beaverton location. A few years later, New York-based Shake Shack began slinging burgers at Cedar Hills Crossing. Now, the Habit...
Eater

Where to Find Salads That Reign Supreme in Portland

Constructing a salad may seem a simple task, but composing a truly memorable one —in which each ingredient sings on its own while simultaneously working in delicious harmony with the others — is an understated feat. Whether they serve as a counterbalance to a menu’s heavier fare, or do the heavy lifting of being a complete meal all on their own, salads are well-suited to showcase Oregon’s seasonal bounty of produce. Piling high mountains of crisp vegetables and accouterments with pops of color, these Portland restaurants elevate what could be a menu afterthought into an art form.
The Times

Developer eyes second hotel for Sherwood

Sherwood's first hotel within its city limits was the Hampton by Hilton Sherwood Portland, which opened in 2020Sherwood could find itself with a second hotel next to Langer's Entertainment Center, along with a new mini-storage facility. The application calls for a 100-room hotel along with a proposed skybridge connecting the hotel to the entertainment complex. The hotel would be located just east of the current entertainment center. The name of the proposed hotel is still under consideration, according to Matt Langer. Opened in 2019, the 54,000-square-foot Langer's Entertainment Center features bowling, a rock wall, arcade, high ropes course, laser...
pdxmonthly.com

McMenamins Has Launched a New Concert Series in Forest Grove

McMenamins’ new outdoor concert series asks the tantalizing question, “What if Edgefield did not feel like the Hunger Games?” The ultra-popular lawn shows at that Troutdale venue consistently draw big names, bigger crowds, and—for all their considerable glory—concessions lines and parking woes that would make Dante quiver in his laurel crown. Forest Grove's Grand Lodge is here to suggest a more civilized way forward.
The Oregonian

Friday kicks off Portland’s rainy weekend, but summer is peeking around the corner with dry days likely next week

A wet system setting up over the Pacific Northwest will bring rain to much of the Willamette Valley on Friday and through the weekend. The National Weather Service says the southerly to southeasterly flow will bring rain up from northern California. Rain was already heavy in the Eugene area as of 5 a.m. Friday. Portland will see rain by mid morning that will transition to showers by the afternoon. The evening looks to be dry. The high temperature will drop to about 62 degrees - that’s more than 10 degrees lower than the average for this time of year.
The Portland Mercury

Must've Been The Wrong Place, and Time Too

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. You ever feel just plain weird? As the title says, in the wrong place at the wrong time. You ever feel like nothing has changed so you go to where you did once years ago, and had been doing that for years too, but you're 3 hours early now because the times have changed? One place on the visit has entirely closed. As well as you find out the location of where you did this at has entirely changed too? So then to kill time you find a place where you think you can settle in for 3 hours but it just doesn't seem right?
travelawaits.com

Taking The Scenic Route Through Oregon From Portland To Corvallis: My 6 Favorite Stops

From award-winning wines to a white oak savannah preserve, ocean beaches, and a visit to Bart Simpson’s Springfield, a road trip through central and southern Oregon is a delight. Top with fine dining, nationally recognized museums, stays in historic hotels, and jaw-dropping views of the Cascade Mountains, my six favorite stops are over an 8-day road trip through central and southern Oregon.
KATU.com

Cat Adoption Team (CAT) Kitten Palooza Event!

In the earlier days of the COVID pandemic, spay and neuter services were greatly reduced and that has caused an abundance of kittens in the Portland area this year. But there is some good news: Cat Adoption Team (CAT) is hosting Kitten Palooza! Heather Svoboda Miller, Communications & Development Manager at Cat Adoption Team, joined us to share the details.
kptv.com

Terminally ill veteran from Troutdale to take dream vacation

TROUTDALE, Ore. (KPTV) - A terminally ill Navy veteran from Troutdale is getting ready to take a dream vacation. On Thursday, Joseph Teeny was honored at his home with a 10-day trip to Hawaii. Teeny dreamed of visiting the islands with his wife, Reena, their adult children, Jasime and Jacob, and their South Korean exchange student, Joy, who they affectionately refer to as their bonus child.
