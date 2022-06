NEW YORK -- With New York's gubernatorial primaries just around the corner, there is good news and bad news for Gov. Kathy Hochul.More than three quarters of New Yorkers think her new law requiring a permit to get a semi-automatic weapon will be good for the state, according to a new poll.But the poll by the Siena College Research Institute puts the governor's job approval at 41 percent positive and 52 percent negative.As CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Thursday, crime appears to be the biggest concern.READ MORE: News of possible delay to congestion pricing emerges from spirited New York governor Democratic primary...

