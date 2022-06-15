UPDATED: Small ball carries Maple Grove to state semis

Aiden McMahon wasn’t supposed to be on the mound in the first round of the state tournament. The senior tore his ACL in October during a football game and began the spring baseball campaign uncertain as to the capacity he could play later season, if at all. That made it all the more special when he took the ball for Maple Grove in their Class AAAA quarterfinals versus St. Louis Park June 14 at CHS Field.

“It’s surreal to be playing in the state tournament because I wasn’t expecting to play at the start of the season,” McMahon said. “I was expecting to be on the bench, cheering on the boys. Just to have the opportunity to play in this tournament is something I’ll forever be grateful for.”

McMahon went four innings giving up two earned runs with six strikeouts and most importantly picking up the win for the Crimson as they advanced to the state semifinals for the first time since 2011.

“I tried to stay aggressive and get ahead of the hitters, which put me in a good position,” McMahon said. Even though his curveball wasn’t working as he’d like, McMahon relied on his fastball and trusted the seven defenders behind him.

“We have got one of the best defenses in the state,” he said. “We have pride in our strong defense,” shortstop Brian O’Dwyer said. “It helps a lot knowing we trust each other.”

Head coach Jeff Peterson knows the value of his senior hurler, especially since McMahon wasn’t assured of any playing time to start the year. “Aiden is just a competitor. I want that bulldog out there. He is always going to give you everything. He doesn’t make excuses. He didn’t have his curveball for 2 innings, but he battled through and took care of business. You can’t ask for anything better.”

Seniors Aiden Hansen, who struck out four hitters in one and two-thirds innings, and Zane Vitense had scoreless relief outings in the final three frames. The Crimson got going from the plate in the second inning as senior Brian O’Dwyer laid down a suicide squeeze bunt which scored senior Mason South.

“I’ve always been pretty good at bunting,” O’Dwyer said. “Whenever I get that call, I just try to put it down and get the job done as it’s been working.”

“Brian has been in that scenario before…I think he’s thrived off that,” Peterson said.

However, on the same play, St. Louis Park pitcher Kristofer Hokenson launched an errant throw to first base, which allowed junior Michael Ross to score, giving Maple Grove a 2-1 lead. As Ross, who started on second base, rounded third, he didn’t wait for Peterson to give the word. He read the play and dashed home.

“That was instinctual baserunning. That was all Michael Ross,” Peterson said. “We were looking to get on the board early. When you’re facing Hokenson, getting the second run was huge.”

The Crimson’s run production followed a similar theme later in the game. Officially, there were no more runs batted in for Maple Grove hitters. Junior Tanner Albeck scored on a passed ball and junior Hunger Gerber crossed home on an error by the right fielder in the third, and senior Cole Newell scored on an error from the shortstop in the fifth. The Orioles got one back in the fifth, but never really grabbed any sort of momentum.

Maple Grove then advanced to play the top-seed Farmington in the semifinals June 15. As the fourth seed, the Crimson came into the game as the underdog, a position they have no problem being in. “We are a club that grinds out wins,” McMahon said. “We can play small ball…no matter if you like it or not that is what wins ball games. Doing the little things right.” “I feel like we’ve always had a little chip on our shoulder ever since the seedings,” O’Dwyer said. “Next game will be good to show everybody who we are.”