UH closing urgent care services in Loudonville, New London

ASHLAND — University Hospitals announced the health system will discontinue its urgent care services in the communities of New London after July 15 and Loudonville after July 16.

The decisions are based on low patient volumes and challenges created by a work force shortage that is impacting health care locally and nationally.

According to Chief Operating Officer Sylvia Radziszewski, Megan Oberhauser, DO, will maintain primary care services in Loudonville and UH lab, radiology and physical therapy services also remain. UH will explore bringing a UH family practice to New London.

Patients also have the option of access to care through UH’s highly successful telemedicine capabilities, which have grown substantially during the COVID-19 pandemic, she added.

UH employees at these Urgent Cares will have opportunities to continue their careers at other UH locations where their services are needed.