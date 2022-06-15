ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Falcons Minicamp: Who's The Starting Center?

By Jeremy Brener
Falcon Report
Falcon Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kuJDF_0gBatpB000

There appears to be competition at the center position.

The Atlanta Falcons have a lot of question marks on the offensive line. Apart from Chris Lindstrom at right guard and Jake Matthews at left tackle, nobody's starting spot has been solidified ... and that includes the center position.

Last year, second-year pro Matt Hennessy started every game for the Falcons at center, but that job might not be solidified as he heads into his third NFL campaign. Drew Dalman, a fourth-round selection in the 2021 NFL Draft, is challenging Hennessy for his starting spot. The pair split starter reps during the first day of mandatory minicamp Tuesday.

Dalman was active in all 17 contests during his rookie season, but managed to see the field for just 68 snaps all year long.

It can be rough for a young backup offensive lineman, especially considering the fact that starting offensive linemen don't usually leave the game unless they are injured.

Last year, the team drafted Dalman and guard Jalen Mayfield and this year, the team drafted guard Justin Shaffer in the sixth round .

In free agency, the team signed veterans Elijah Wilkinson and Germain Ifedi, who are both adding competition to various spots along the line.

Iron sharpens iron, and that's the philosophy the Falcons are taking when it comes to the offensive line. By adding competition at each position, it forces each player to improve their game or potentially face a demotion.

That's why Hennessy and Dalman are splitting first-team reps at center. Hennessy still has the inside track to start Week 1 this September, but he's not going to be handed the starting job, he has to earn it.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Houston Spa Owner Reveals Why Deshaun Watson Paid Her $5,000

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has 23 pending civil cases of alleged sexual assault and misconduct — each of which stem from alleged actions that took place during massage sessions. At least three of Watson's accusers worked at the same location under Houston spa owner Dionne Louis. Cash App...
HOUSTON, TX
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
Yardbarker

Girlfriend of Cardinals' Jeff Gladney also died in wreck

The NFL community was shocked and saddened to learn that Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in an accident in Dallas early on Monday morning. According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that 26-year-old Andrea Mercedes Palacios, Gladney's girlfriend, also died in the wreck.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Football
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jalen Mayfield
saturdaytradition.com

2023 4-star edge rusher Jaxon Howard releases finalists, commitment date

Jaxon Howard took to Twitter to announce his Final 4 schools, and when he’ll be committing to one of them. 2 B1G schools made the cut. Howard will be choosing between LSU, Miami, Michigan, and Minnesota on July 1st on CBS Sports HQ and hasn’t set a time yet. He is a 4-star recruit from the class of 2023 per the 247Sports Composite. Howard comes in at 6-foot-4, 245 pounds.
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Starting Center#The Atlanta Falcons
The Spun

Falcons Signed Veteran Offensive Lineman On Thursday

The Atlanta Falcons are continuing to tweak their roster ahead of their upcoming training camp. Among the most recent additions is a veteran offensive lineman hoping to revive his career. On Thursday, the Falcons announced the signing of offensive lineman Jonotthan Harrison along with defensive lineman Jalen Dalton. Both attended...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Falcon Report

Falcon Report

Atlanta, GA
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on the Atlanta Falcons

Comments / 0

Community Policy