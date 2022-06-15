ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Area news in brief for June 21

VETERANS COMMISSION – Stark County Veterans Services Commission will meet at 1 p.m. June 21 at the commission's office, 2955 Wise Ave. NW in Plain Township.

ALLIANCE PARKS – City of Alliance Board of Park Commissioners will meet at 2:30 p.m. June 21 at the Silver Park office, 2930 S. Union Ave.

CIVIL SERVICE – Alliance Police Department has announced civil service promotional exams will be held for lieutenant, sergeant and captain during August. The lieutenant exam will be 9 a.m. Aug. 3. The sergeant exam will be 9 a.m. Aug. 24. The captain exam will be 9 a.m. Aug. 3. Signup sheets will be posted at Alliance Police Department until 4 p.m. July 11 for lieutenant exam; through 4 p.m. July 25 for sergeant exam; and through 4 p.m. July 11 for captain exam. All exams will be given at Alliance Senior Center, 602 W. Vine St. Oral assessment board will be Sept. 23 for lieutenant and captain exams, and Oct. 6-7 for sergeant. Location and times will be announced after the written portion of the exams.

BELOIT COUNCIL – Beloit Village Council plans a special meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday at Village Hall. Purpose of the meeting is to possibly to take action to accept the resignation of a public employee. Council also might appoint an individual to temporarily fill the position.

HISTORIC PRESERVATION – City of Alliance Historic Preservation Commission will meet at 10 a.m. June 24 in the City Administration Building, 504 E. Main St., second floor conference room.

SALEM HISTORICAL – Salem Historical Society Museum will offer free admission for fathers on June 19 when accompanied by a family member. The museum is open 1 to 4 p.m. Admission is $6 for adults and $3 for children. Enter through Gift Shop, 239 S. Lundy Ave. Gift shop also open Monday, Wednesday and Thursday 9 a.m. to noon. For more information, call 330-337-8514.

STARK SMHA – Stark Metropolitan Housing Authority Board of Directors plans a special meeting at 11 a.m. Thursday at the SMHA Central Office, 400 Tuscarawas St. E in Canton. Purpose of the meeting is so the board can recess into executive session to consider the employment of a public employee.

BIBLE SCHOOL – St. Paul Lutheran Church, 3295 S. Union Ave. in Alliance, plans Vacation Bible School from June 20-24 for children ages 3 through those who just completed fifth grade. Sessions will run 9 a.m. to noon and will include Vacation Bible School and a hot lunch for free for all registered students. Sign up at www.LivingBody.org or visit the church before Monday from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. daily or 9 a.m. to noon on Sunday. Theme is Food Truck Party, using “Give us this day our daily bread.” Matthew 6:11 is the theme.

