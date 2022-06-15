ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guernsey County, OH

Guernsey County reported 72 new COVID-19 cases

By Mike Stucka USA TODAY NETWORK
The Daily Jeffersonian
The Daily Jeffersonian
 3 days ago
New coronavirus cases increased 4.1% in Ohio in the week ending Sunday as the state added 18,247 cases. The previous week had 17,530 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Ohio ranked 39th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 0.9% from the week before, with 753,773 cases reported. With 3.51% of the country's population, Ohio had 2.42% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 31 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Guernsey County reported 72 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 53 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 10,801 cases and 153 deaths.

Noble County reported 30 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 10 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 3,283 cases and 58 deaths.

Within Ohio, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Gallia County with 237 cases per 100,000 per week; Morgan County with 221; and Athens County with 214. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Franklin County, with 2,542 cases; Cuyahoga County, with 2,003 cases; and Hamilton County, with 1,611. Weekly case counts rose in 57 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Hamilton, Franklin and Warren counties.

Across Ohio, cases fell in 31 counties, with the best declines in Stark County, with 467 cases from 556 a week earlier; in Mahoning County, with 370 cases from 429; and in Medina County, with 240 cases from 297.

In Ohio, zero people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, zero people were reported dead.

A total of 2,798,900 people in Ohio have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 38,657 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 85,515,795 people have tested positive and 1,011,275 people have died.

Ohio's COVID-19 hospital admissions rising

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, June 12.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

  • Last week: 1,666
  • The week before that: 1,570
  • Four weeks ago: 1,439

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

  • Last week: 59,343
  • The week before that: 56,290
  • Four weeks ago: 49,207

Hospitals in 30 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 31 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 29 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.

