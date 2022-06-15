ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Bull y Los Búfalos finds a home in Austin, conveys his 'Fury' to the world

By Christopher Hoffman, Sinclair Broadcast Group
ktxs.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN - Rock and Roll is for the brave. A band, founded in Spain, has made Austin their home and has infused their brand of rock with some Texas blues with just a hint of Spanish flare. Their creation is called "Bull y Los Búfalos". And they're first...

ktxs.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
golfcourseindustry.com

Texas resort begins construction of four new holes

Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort and Spa, located on 405 acres of Texas landscape lining the Colorado River outside of Austin and near the city of Bastrop, announced a redesign to its Wolfdancer Golf Club championship course. The renovation, expected to be completed in fall 2022, will transform the layout of the course with four new holes that flow across rolling tree-lined terrain and undulating hills.
BASTROP, TX
dmagazine.com

Where to Vacation in Texas Now

Austin’s Commodore Perry Estate is a throwback to Gatsby-esque glamour. Ken Fulk, for those who don’t know the name, is the guy who turned a former S&M leather factory in San Francisco into his design studio. He created a bohemian Manhattan terrace for Gigi Hadid, designed an art deco Miami hotel for Pharrell Williams, and once co-hosted a Dallas party with Brian Bolke, casting shirtless men in safety vests and hard hats (branded with his name) as crystal-goblet-carrying cocktail waiters. He’s as colorful and theatrical as his layered, patterned interiors. And he was the perfect choice to put the “Great” back in the Gatsby-esque mansion known as the Commodore Perry Estate in Austin.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Austin, TX
fox7austin.com

Air quality to be impacted as Sahara dust cloud comes to Texas

AUSTIN, Texas - A massive dust cloud from the Sahara Desert has moved into Central Texas and another is on the way. The good news is that the dust clouds make for some amazing sunsets but the bad news is that they also cause hazy days and most importantly, bad air quality.
AUSTIN, TX
mycurlyadventures.com

Sleep in a Cabin on a Cliff in the TX Hill Country at the Retreat on the Hill

Situated on the tallest hilltop in the area, the Retreat on the Hill offers a luxury glamping experience with incredible views of the TX Hill Country. The Glampominium, as it’s referred to, features several unique suites that are as Instagram-worthy as they are luxurious, including a cabin on a cliff! Furnished with all the usual accommodations, such as air conditioning, private bathrooms, and Wi-Fi, the suites also include lavish amenities and unparalleled views of Lake LBJ and Lake Marble Falls. Austin TX is also conveniently located just an hour away, whether you want to stop on your way in, on your way home, or at some point during your stay at this unbelievable cabin on a cliff, there are so many things to do!
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eddie Cochran
kolomkobir.com

I hid from the Texas Tower sniper. His successors have found us all.

When I saw the photograph Posted on Twitter by Daniel Defense, maker of the weapon that turned a Texas elementary school into a killing field a little over a week ago, I felt a jolt of recognition. The photo was of a small boy sitting cross-legged on the floor and holding a similar high-powered rifle. The caption was a biblical verse: “Train up a child in the way he should go, and when he is old, he will not depart from it.” This advertising image recalled instantly for me the haunting photo of another child, barely out of diapers, holding a pair of his daddy’s rifles. This boy was Charles Joseph Whitman, age 2.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Blues#Music Video#San Antonio Spurs#Music Industry#Bull#Austin Rock And Roll#Spanish#Catholic
FMX 94.5

Forget Moving to Austin, You’ll Just Come Crawling Back to Lubbock

Once upon a time, everyone cool you knew from high school moved to Austin. They were all headed off to have some dope-ass life that you could only dream of, and you were feeling really lame for staying home and going to South Plains College. They were going to see all the good bands and eat all the good food and have all the fun and you were going to drink beer at Skooners until you died.
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Rock Music
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Music
Place
Madrid, Spain
365thingsaustin.com

Emma Long Metropolitan Park

Throw on your swimsuit and hang out on the shores of Lake Austin at Emma Long Metropolitan Park! The park features boat ramps, designated swimming areas, picnic tables, and campsites. It’s generally a great place to take the family and cool off!. It’s open 7 days a week, 365...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Day Trips: Center Point

Swimming holes and burgers a short scenic drive away. Two swimming holes and an island-themed burger joint make Center Point a road-trip-worthy, two-hour scenic drive from Austin. Center Point is tucked in between Kerrville and Comfort, not too far, but a world away. The Guadalupe River runs through it, giving...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Power outage affects 5,500 customers in southeast Austin fixed

AUSTIN, Texas — A power outage that was affecting 5,500 Austin Energy customers was fixed just over two hours after it was first reported. The outage was reported around 9:45 p.m. in southeast Austin. It was reported restored to all those affected just after midnight. The cause of the...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy