Premier League

Report: Liverpool Submit £60m Bid For Brazilian Winger Amid Mane Exit

By Rowan Lee
 3 days ago

According to reports Liverpool have submitted a £60 million bid for Leeds United and Brazil winger Raphinha as they look to find a replacement for Bayern Munich bound Sadio Mane.

As reported by Spanish publication Sport , the Reds have been long admirers of the 25-year-old and have finally decided to make a move. With many other clubs such as Barcelona and Manchester United also interested in the winger it's guaranteed to be a battle for his signature.

It seems as though yesterday's arrival of Darwin Nunez isn't enough for Jurgen Klopp as he aims to add even more attacking depth to his side. Especially if they are to go toe-to-toe again with Premier League champions Manchester City next season.

The capture of Raphinha won't be easy though as his current club Leeds United will not want to allow the Brazilian to leave Elland Road this summer.

Since his arrival to Leeds from Rennes two years ago the Brazilian international has been instrumental to the side, scoring 17 goals and making 12 assists solidifying him as one of the most sort after wingers in Europe.

ClutchPoints

Bayern Munich acquires Liverpool star Sadio Mane in shocking deal

A week after reports of Liverpool shutting down a Bayern Munich offer for Sadio Mane surfaced, the two clubs have reportedly agreed on a $42 million dollar transfer for the star, per Bleacher Report. BREAKING: Sadio Mané will join Bayern Munich from Liverpool after the clubs agreed a deal under $42M, per @Plettigoal ⚡ pic.twitter.com/lgk9bISbUB — […] The post Bayern Munich acquires Liverpool star Sadio Mane in shocking deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Chelsea Star Backed To Succeed Under Jurgen Klopp If Liverpool Made £38 Million Transfer

Jurgen Klopp has been tipped to sign Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic for Chelsea this summer following his recent comments of wanting more game time under Thomas Tuchel. The 23-year-old made 38 appearances for Chelsea last season, scoring eight goals and registering five assists in all competitions, but it was a campaign affected by Covid and injuries which limited his rhythm at the start of the season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
