BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland police officers are now playing a crucial role in the safety and security of Supreme Court Justices and their families. After the leak of the draft opinion that showed Roe v. Wade could be overturned, protests were almost instantaneous. Baltimore City Police have been in D.C. this week in anticipation of the decision. Sources tell WJZ that the department’s mobile command unit was also in Washington, D.C. People have also protested outside justices’ homes in Montgomery County. Members of the House of Representatives passed a bill Tuesday that would extend security protection to the immediate family members of justices. The Montgomery...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO