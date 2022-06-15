Captain Trouba nixed last second?
Per Arthur Staple (subscription required), the Rangers were set to name Jacob Trouba as captain before the season started. But a call was made “above Gerard Gallant” to go with six A’s instead...blueseatblogs.com
