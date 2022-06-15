Captain Trouba nixed last second?

DENVER -- Shane Wright wants to be the first overall pick taken by the Montreal Canadiens in next month's NHL draft. He also knows it's not his call. "I have my own opinion on where I believe I should go, but at the end of the day, it's out of my control now. What my opinion is, what I say, what I think, it doesn't matter now. It's in the hands of Montreal and their management," Wright said in a meeting with media before Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday. "Obviously, I'd like to be the first overall pick. But at the end of the day, it's not my decision."

