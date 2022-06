AP News | Ronald Blum: Will we be seeing pinstripes in Paris? The Yankees have reportedly told Major League Baseball that they want to be one of the teams for MLB’s first games in Europe at the Stade de France outside Paris during 2025. There’s been no final plans by MLB, but Gerrit Cole would be excited for an opportunity to pitch there. “That’s cool. It sounds pretty exciting,” Cole said. “That’s going to be a really special opportunity.”

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO