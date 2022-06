The Avalanche saw an early lead in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals slip away but the radio call of the overtime winner for Colorado is truly incredible. Early in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals, it looked like the Colorado Avalanche might run out to an early 1-0 lead in the series over the Tampa Bay Lightning with ease. They found the back of the net twice early in the first period and, even when the visitors answered, they scored again to take a 3-1 lead into the first intermission.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO