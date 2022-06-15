ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Evan Leppink: Seeking a way to better stabilize the fusion environment

By Paul Rivenberg, Plasma Science and Fusion Center
mit.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Fusion energy was always one of those kind-of sci-fi technologies that you read about,” says nuclear science and engineering PhD candidate Evan Leppink. He’s recalling the time before fusion became a part of his daily hands-on experience at MIT’s Plasma Science and Fusion Center, where he is studying a unique way...

news.mit.edu

