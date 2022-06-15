ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

‘Subway Sam’ plays chess with straphangers outside L train stop

By Monica Morales
abc27.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — Commuters call him Subway Sam. You can find him just outside the 14th Street L train station Monday through Friday, with his chessboard. He’s ready to play while New Yorkers wait for the train. He sets up his folding table and offers a...

www.abc27.com

