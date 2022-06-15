‘Subway Sam’ plays chess with straphangers outside L train stop

Once lined with flophouses, brothels, and gambling dens, New York's Bowery was originally a rural road that has since become a destination for the city's nightlife. New York City is a place that contains many universes. And none, perhaps, are quite as infamous as the Bowery. This stretch of city blocks has acted as a backdrop for everything from New York gangs and horrific poverty to the seeds of the city's punk movement and a bustling luxury district.

