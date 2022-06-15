ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRMG

23-year-old climber released from jail after scaling Devon Tower

By FOX23.com News Staff
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44oq7M_0gBap3TZ00

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — A 23-year-old climber has been released from jail after scaling the Devon Tower.

On Tuesday morning, the climber scaled the Devon Tower with no harnesses or ropes and was later taken into custody. The video has been shared around the country.

Maison Des Champs made it up all 844 feet of Devon Tower, but said he had a purpose for doing it and it wasn’t just for fun.

“I thought the Devon Tower looked really cool, and I thought it would be a nice building to climb,” he said.

The only gear he had on him were rock climbing shoes, chalk for his hands and the alias ‘Pro-life Spiderman.’

“So like, after 30 feet, the consequence is the same, so it all goes away really,” he said.

The 23-year-old, originally from Michigan, said that he scouted the Devon Tower on Google Maps to see if he could climb it.

“I just look to see if I can stick my hands around, I look for where the light shines through the holes, and that means I can get my hands around,” he said.

The big question is, why did he do it?

“It was to protest abortion,” he said. Specifically, it was to raise money for a pro-life organization.

“A lot of Oklahomans oppose abortion and want to see women ... get help,” he said.

So, why did he climb a skyscraper instead of doing something else?

“Well, because it gets people’s attention, and it’s using God’s gift to help others,” he said.

He said that Oklahoma City wasn’t his first climb.

“San Francisco, New York, Detroit, Las Vegas,” he said.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climber#Detroit#San Francisco#Abortion#Maison Des Champs#Oklahomans
News On 6

MMIW Indian Capital Searching For Missing El Reno Area Woman

Missing & Murdered Indigenous Women Indian Capital is asking for the public's help locating 40-year-old Maritha Ann Armstrong. Armstrong is originally from the El Reno area but her last known location was Oklahoma City. Armstrong was last seen near SW 27th & S McKinely Ave. on June 9. MMIW members...
EL RENO, OK
news9.com

H.E. Bailey Turnpike To Move To Plate Pay System

Another Oklahoma turnpike will soon be going cashless. The H.E. Bailey Turnpike, between Oklahoma City and Texas, will move to Plate Pay starting Tuesday, June 21. With Plate Pay, a camera will take a picture of your license plate and send you a bill. For drivers with a PikePass, nothing will change.
Z94

This Abandoned & Reportedly Haunted Hospital in Oklahoma is Truly Horrifying!

This old abandoned and reportedly haunted hospital in Oklahoma was legendary for its scary ghost stories and terrifying tales of death, dismemberment, and despair. Originally built back in the 1950s Cottonwood Manor in Yukon, Oklahoma served as a senior living facility for patients with mental and physical disabilities. The old...
The US Sun

Devon Tower in Oklahoma City – ‘Pro-life Spiderman’ Maison Des Champs arrested after climbing 844-foot building

A PRO-life activist has been arrested following a heart-pounding free climbing of an 844-state building - a month after scaling a 61-story tower in San Francisco. The man - who authorities have identified as Maison Des Champs, the self-proclaimed "pro-life Spiderman" - began scaling the Devon Tower in downtown Oklahoma shortly after 10am on Tuesday.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
People

Dog Who Survived Weeks Stuck in an Outdoor Pen After Owner's Death Finds a New Home

A dog who survived a frightening ordeal has found a happy ending to his story. On Tuesday, the Bella SPCA Veterinary Hospital in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, announced on Facebook that a German shepherd named Gunner was adopted by his extended family weeks after the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office found the remains of the dog's 64-year-old owner in Luther. The sheriff's office announced on May 18 that they found Gunner inside what they described as "a large pen" in the backyard — and that Gunner's owner may have been dead for as long as a month before the department discovered the deceased and his dog.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Authorities investigate cause of southeast Oklahoma City house fire

OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire that sparked early Friday morning in southeast Oklahoma City. Around 2:55 a.m. Friday, firefighters arrived at a home in the 1400 block of South Genessee Avenue, near Southeast 15th Street and Eastern Avenue. Smoke and flames were visible on one side of the house.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Tractor-trailer hits bicyclist in Oklahoma City, police say

OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews are responding after police said a tractor-trailer hit a bicyclist Thursday morning in Oklahoma City. Police told KOCO 5 that the collision occurred on the off-ramp at eastbound Interstate 40 and Western Avenue. They have not released the victim's condition. KOCO 5 will provide more...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
13K+
Followers
74K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy