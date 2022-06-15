23-year-old climber released from jail after scaling Devon Tower

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — A 23-year-old climber has been released from jail after scaling the Devon Tower.

On Tuesday morning, the climber scaled the Devon Tower with no harnesses or ropes and was later taken into custody. The video has been shared around the country.

Maison Des Champs made it up all 844 feet of Devon Tower, but said he had a purpose for doing it and it wasn’t just for fun.

“I thought the Devon Tower looked really cool, and I thought it would be a nice building to climb,” he said.

The only gear he had on him were rock climbing shoes, chalk for his hands and the alias ‘Pro-life Spiderman.’

“So like, after 30 feet, the consequence is the same, so it all goes away really,” he said.

The 23-year-old, originally from Michigan, said that he scouted the Devon Tower on Google Maps to see if he could climb it.

“I just look to see if I can stick my hands around, I look for where the light shines through the holes, and that means I can get my hands around,” he said.

The big question is, why did he do it?

“It was to protest abortion,” he said. Specifically, it was to raise money for a pro-life organization.

“A lot of Oklahomans oppose abortion and want to see women ... get help,” he said.

So, why did he climb a skyscraper instead of doing something else?

“Well, because it gets people’s attention, and it’s using God’s gift to help others,” he said.

He said that Oklahoma City wasn’t his first climb.

“San Francisco, New York, Detroit, Las Vegas,” he said.

