(Des Moines, IA) — After being pushed to the limit for two years of the pandemic, Iowa’s largest food pantry is seeing yet another significant rise in demand for its services in the past few months. Tamsin Webb, spokeswoman for the Bidwell Riverside Center in Des Moines, says when SNAP benefits were cut in April, they saw a 45 percent increase in clients. But she says they felt a really large impact in May when “there was about a 68 percent increase.” The average SNAP benefit for individuals dropped from two dollars-65 per meal to a dollar-52. Webb says it’s straining all of their resources, but they’re “doing the best we can.”

DES MOINES, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO