Charles to use state grant for teacher retention

As the 2021-2022 school year draws to a close, the Charles County Board of Education was briefed on several initiatives aimed at improving student performance over the next several years.

Kevin Lowndes, deputy superintendent, led two presentations on implementation of the Maryland Leads Grant as well as professional development for the district’s teachers.

“In the core of the work of the learning experience that kids are going to have moving forward, these are going to be fundamental to make sure that schools aren’t a bunch of siloed classrooms and that we are learning together,” Superintendent Maria Navarro said.

The first presentation highlighted where the district would focus over $7 million in funding from the state Leads Grant.

The grant program was created to distribute some $133 million in federal funding to help local education agencies recover from the learning loss caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Lowndes, school system officials chose to focus the funds on staff support and retention, growing staff internally and on a program to increase reading proficiency.

Each area focuses on a policy area of the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future and a part of the superintendent’s strategic plan and goals set out by the board of education.

“The last thing we wanted to do was take away from the work we were already doing,” Lowndes said.

As part of improving reading performance for students, the school system will provide Language Essentials for Teaching, Reading and Spelling (LETRS) training for pre-K to second grade teachers, special education teachers and other staff members.

The school system also plans to implement the use of decodable text instructional materials in kindergarten through second grade, which uses books that focus on sounds taught to students during lessons to help reading performance.

Staff support and retention was a major focus of the presentation, which was discussed by Nikial Majors, assistant superintendent of human resources.

According to Majors, the programs were chosen to reduce teacher turnover and ease staffing shortages among educators as well as understanding the factors for why teachers are leaving.

During the presentation, Majors read an email from a teacher who stated one of the reasons they were leaving was student behavior and parental control.

“Society has turned schools from a safe space into a very dangerous place,” the message said, which Majors called “heart wrenching.”

Latina Wilson, school board vice chair, said in her remarks that a greater discussion about parent involvement and student discipline needs to be had.

To retain teachers, the system plans to develop a one-on-one mentorship program to implement coaching for new teachers and professional learning plans for new teachers.

The system also plans to “grow” teachers by enabling teaching assistants to step up to become full-time teachers and create programs for high school students to pursue careers in education.

School administrators hope the programs will lift teacher retention rates in the county, which rank in the bottom half of the state. For 2022, Charles County had a teacher retention rate of 84%, which ranks 22nd out of the state’s 24 school districts, and a third straight year of slumping retention.

The county also plans to implement a three-phase leadership model to build a consistent approach to training and supporting educators in the county.

The system will create professional learning teams at the district, school and instructional content levels to design leadership structures, develop tools and training structures and implement collaborative meetings and coaching among other initiatives.

Navarro said during Tuesday’s meeting that the goal of the program was to bring schools together to implement solutions to education challenges rather than leaving schools on an island to fix education challenges.

Herd says goodbye

Tuesday’s meeting was also the last official meeting for Ian Herd in his role as student member of the school board.

Herd, who graduated from La Plata High School earlier this month, helped lobby for House Bill 1060, which granted voting rights to the student member of the Charles County Board of Education in 2021.

“When I ran [for student board member] I promised a drastic change in how the student voice interfaces with the board, and I believe I have achieved that,” Herd said.

Herd will be succeeded by Amira Abujuma, a rising senior at North Point High School. Abujuma will be formally sworn in at the work session on June 27.

