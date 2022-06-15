ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wauwatosa, WI

A 28-story tower in Wauwatosa is affirmed after multiple appeals; neighbors still aren't happy

By Beck Andrew Salgado, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PuXDj_0gBaoURY00

Another chapter in Wauwatosa's Drew Tower saga was written when, after three appeals to the city, the Board of Zoning Appeals on June 7 again affirmed approval of the project — ostensibly securing its fate.

The project, which was approved Jan. 20, has been held up as it has drawn intense criticism from nearby residents who are averse to the height and density of the tower, as well as the possible traffic it could bring.

The 28-story tower is proposed at the southwest corner of West Blue Mound and North Mayfair roads.

A point of contention is that the decision to approve the building permit was largely up to the Design Review Board. The project doesn't need approval by the Plan Commission or Common Council as it is categorized as a “permitted use” in the C2 zoning district.

Why neighbors in Wauwatosa are worried

Neighbors have unified as Underwood Neighbors United to express qualms with the projects. The complaints primarily lie within the approval process for the tower, saying it has been rushed. The group even argues that the process for the Drew Tower sets a dangerous precedent for other similar projects proposed for the city.

Melissa Post is a nearby resident and member of the group. Post is among organizers of a GoFundMe that aims to fund the group's attorney expenses; $6,443 has been donated toward the fundraiser's goal of $10,000.

In addition to the GoFundMe, Post also echoed the complaints of her organization.

“The group all along was not trying to prevent the project from going through; the group is simply trying to get the project to be scaled down to something that we feel is more appropriate for the area,” she said.

As for the process of approval for the Drew Tower, Post stated that she was disappointed by the zoning board's decision, specifically in how it determined the project is fit for the neighborhood.

“For some reason, nobody wants to have an unbiased traffic study done on this corner to see how this project will actually affect flow, both on the busy intersection and on the residential backside of the block … we just don't feel fairly represented,” said Post.

While the board affirmed the project's approval, Post said her group and others are working to get the Wisconsin Department of Transportation involved to verify the area can handle the increased traffic. The group is also considering taking the grievance to court.

“If the DOT comes in and says 'no, you guys are being ridiculous, you can handle this,' I guess then we will know,” said Post. “but if they come in and do a study and determine we can't handle the traffic, then we need to work with the developer on something more appropriate.”

Tower is finally approved

After the Design Review Board approved the tower in January, it faced its first appeal in March where the board voted to reaffirm its earlier decision. However, after that decision, neighbors again filed an appeal through Underwood Neighbors United — this time to the Board of Zoning Appeals.

That body, through a 4-0 vote, sent the project back to the Design Review Board, where it faced a four-hour meeting on April 28.

Board of Zoning Appeals Chairman David Kern said it was concerning to him that the DRB didn't draft a written decision or findings of fact after its January approval.

Since then the design board sent the project back to the Board of Zoning Appeals, with new findings, and the board voted to affirm the project's original approval.

“BoZA permitted and received the submission of new information and materials from the Parties, including public comment, at its April 28, 2022, hearing … BoZA finds that the DRB was correct in determining that the Project would not cause a substantial depreciation in the property value of the neighborhood within the applicable zoning district,” said the zoning board's decision.

Beck Andrew Salgado can be reached at 512-568-4070 or Bsalgado@Gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @Beck_Salgado

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Juneteenth concert shut down, police respond

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee's Juneteenth concert Sunday night, June 19 ended earlier than expected. "I apologize, but I'm shutting this event down," said an organizer. "Thank you very much." It's unclear why, but FOX6 crews did see a large police presence at Bernice and Clinton Rose Park. We have reached out...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
City
Wauwatosa, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Wauwatosa, WI
Government
nbc15.com

14-year-old boy found dead at Nature’s Villa

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 14-year-old boy was found dead after his body was recovered from a pond at Nature’s Villa in the Town of Sullivan Sunday morning. Jefferson County Sheriff Paul Milbrath reported that on Saturday evening, the Sherriff’s Office received an emergency 911 call from Nature’s Villa that stated that a swimmer had gone under the water’s surface and couldn’t be located.
SULLIVAN, WI
CBS 58

31-year-old Milwaukee man fatally shot on Brady Street

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting on the city's east side. Police were called out near N. Cass St. and E. Brady St. around 2:18 a.m., Monday morning. Authorities identified the victim as a 31-year-old Milwaukee man. Police say the shooting was a result of...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Office manager charged with stealing over $25,000 from business near Lake Villa

An office manager at a business near Lake Villa has been charged with money laundering and continuing a financial crime enterprise after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from the business, police said. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation after taking a financial crime report last year, according to Lake County Sheriff’s Office Deputy […] The post Office manager charged with stealing over $25,000 from business near Lake Villa appeared first on Lake and McHenry County Scanner.
LAKE VILLA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tower#Affirm#Wauwatosa S Drew Tower#The Design Review Board#The Plan Commission Or#Common Council#Post
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police: 3 death investigations, causes unknown

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating three separate incidents in which people were found unresponsive and pronounced dead Thursday morning, June 16. All three of the deceased were found within a span of less than 30 minutes at three different locations. In each incident, police said the deaths "do not appear suspicious at this time."
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Bodies of 2 missing men pulled from KK River Thursday morning

MILWAUKEE — The bodies of the two men who were missing in the Kinnickinnic River in Milwaukee were found Thursday morning, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office said. "One thing we have observed is a very close-knit and strong community, and we are hopeful and offer our support that...
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Lightning strike possible cause of house fire in Town of Polk | By Sgt. Alexander Herriges

June 16, 2022 – Town of Polk, WI – On Wednesday June 15, 2022, at approximately 10:24 p.m., the Washington County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a house fire in the 3400 block of Town Line Road in the Town of Polk. The caller on scene reported she believed there was a fire in the ceiling of the residence and smoke was visible in the home.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Jefferson County drowning, teen's body recovered

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. - The Western Lakes Fire District was called to the scene of a reported drowning in the Town of Sullivan Saturday night, June 18. It happened shortly before 7 p.m. A water rescue dive team was called in to search for a 14-year-old male in a swimming...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

MPD investigating fatal shooting near 12th and Atkinson

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting early Friday morning, June 17. Police responded to the area of N. 12th St. and W. Atkinson Ave. around 3:15 a.m. for reports of a person shot. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's office has been called out to the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee drainage tunnel search ends; bodies recovered near SkipperBud's

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office on Thursday, June 16 confirmed the bodies of two missing men were recovered from the Kinnickinnic River. One man's body was found by a citizen near SkipperBud's late Thursday morning. The second man was found in debris near the north wall of the Kinnickinnic River near 1st and Becher a short time later.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy